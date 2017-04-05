Minoxidil by Capillus® We are thrilled to now be able to offer Minoxidil for Men

Capillus®, LLC, a medical device manufacturer focused on providing customers with the best products in treatment for hair loss, announced today the addition of 5% Extra Strength Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment for men to its product lineup. The hair regrowth treatment revitalizes hair follicles and is clinically proven to help regrow hair in men.

The topical, liquid solution uses a precision spray applicator, which allows for a more targeted application than other similar products in the market. This hands-free application method ensures that more of the formula actually reaches the scalp, resulting in higher absorption. It is also a cleaner method of application and dries more quickly compared to other treatments

“We are thrilled to now be able to offer Minoxidil for Men,” said Carlos Pina, chief executive officer, Capillus, LLC. “We are continually looking at ways to improve the lives of hair loss sufferers, and are excited to provide our patient community yet another option for treatment.”

The hair regrowth treatment is indicated to treat thinning hair or gradual hair loss on the top of the scalp. It is not intended for frontal baldness or a receding hairline.

5% Extra Strength Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment joins Capillus’ line of medical laser devices (Capillus82, Capillus202, Capillus272 Pro, & Capillus272 OfficePro) and cosmetic products, which include a line of clinical hair care products and keratin hair fibers.

5% Extra Strength Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment (MSRP $17.99) is available for purchase on http://www.capillus.com, by calling 1-888-272-9599 and through select physicians.

ABOUT CAPILLUS, LLC

Capillus, LLC is a Miami-based medical device manufacturer & marketer of solutions for hair loss. Founded in 2012, the company is a resource for those battling hair loss. Capillus, LLC serves the physician and the consumer market with medical laser devices (Capillus82, Capillus202, Capillus272 Pro, & Capillus272 OfficePro) and cosmetic products which include a line of clinical hair care products and keratin hair fibers. The company also connects patients to hair transplant surgeons & dermatologists for both surgical & non-invasive treatment options.

Capillus was founded in October 2012 and received its first FDA 510(k) clearance in January of 2015. Capillus has been manufacturing its medical laser devices since January 2015. The company moved to its present day 25,000 square foot location in the area of Doral to expand its manufacturing facilities in June of 2015 and has been experiencing steady growth with a total of 7 FDA 510(k) clearances for its seven laser therapy models.

Building on its mission to provide customers with the best products in treatment of hair loss, all Capillus products cater to both women & men with thinning hair or at risk for thinning hair, a condition that affects up to 50% of adult women & 80% of adult men.