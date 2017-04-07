American Insure-All Announces New Location In Monroe

“We look forward to offering the Monroe community real savings with all of their insurance needs. Let our family take care of yours”. Said Don Moe, Jr., Owner

American Insure-All, the largest family-owned independent insurance agency in Snohomish and Skagit Counties, today announced that it will be opening a new location in Monroe to accommodate the growth and expansion of the agency. The new office will be located at 19480 US-2, Ste. F, and is expected to be open for business by April 2017.

The new insurance brokerage in Monroe will supplement existing locations in Lynnwood, Everett, Arlington, Burlington, and Kirkland, bringing the total number of offices to six: http://www.americaninsureall.com/directions-to-monroe.aspx

Their team of agents are all local to Western Washington, and the average length of time agents have been employed by American Insure-All is seven years. The company plans to hire between six and ten new employees from the local Monroe community to meet the needs of the expansion. In making the announcement, Don Moe, Jr., Owner, said of the expansion, “We look forward to offering the Monroe community real savings with all of their insurance needs. Let our family take care of yours.”

As an independent agency, American Insure-All helps customers find the right coverage no matter what type of insurance is needed, as opposed to commercial insurers who specialize in certain categories. American Insure-All partners with more than 52 companies to provide customers with competitive rates for a wide variety of insurance types, including automobile, bond, homeowners, life, motorcycle, recreation vehicle, renters, watercraft and boat, and workers compensation insurances. Business and commercial insurance is offered through Insurance Management Company, the sister company and commercial lines agency that works in partnership with American Insure-All, representing many “A” rated companies with competitive premiums and expanded capacity.

Recognizing the importance of community, American Insure-All has a long-standing tradition of being actively involved in the communities it serves. The company is a proud sponsor of Burlington Edison Little League, Lake Stevens Cheer, Shockers Baseball Club Mukilteo, and Toys for Tots. The company will continue the tradition of giving back as they add the Monroe community to their portfolio.

About American Insure-All

American Insure-All is the largest family-owned independent insurance agency in Snohomish and Skagit Counties. With locations in Lynnwood, Everett, Arlington, Burlington, Kirkland, and Monroe, American Insure-All has been serving Western Washington since 1989. Products include automobile, bond, homeowners, life, motorcycle, recreation vehicle, renters, watercraft and boat, and workers compensation insurances, and more. For more information, visit http://www.americaninsureall.com.