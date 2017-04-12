Abiquo brings auto scaling to all clouds with new 4.0 release

Abiquo’s ability to offer a great user experience and feature set across such a wide range of clouds gives us the opportunity to go to market with an offering tailored to the needs of our customers, without compromising functionality and control

Hybrid Cloud Management software provider, Abiquo, adds auto scaling for all supported hypervisors and clouds, including VMware ESX and vCloud Director, KVM, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Rackspace and OpenStack, Docker and others, enabling Managed Service Providers and Enterprises to create a single portal from which users can manage and control their entire on-premise and public cloud infrastructure in a consistent way.

Using Abiquo 4.0, cloud admins can choose from a range of hypervisor and cloud solutions, delivering a consistent user interface, a single API and a feature set that enhances what the underlying cloud environment can deliver - while ensuring that they retain control over consumption and cost.

David Feeley, Technical Director of Brazilian service provider VipRede, said “Abiquo’s ability to offer a great user experience and feature set across such a wide range of clouds gives us the opportunity to go to market with an offering tailored to the needs of our customers, without compromising functionality and control”.

Abiquo’s CEO, Ian Finlay, said “Abiquo’s True Hybrid Cloud approach ensures that all cloud users get access to auto scaling, self-service networking and security and DevOps tools such as Chef and cloud-init with a simple and accessible user experience, no matter what cloud infrastructure and cloud providers they choose. Add application portability and support for complex hierarchies ensures that the needs of both service providers and Enterprise IT are met ”.

Features in this release include:



Horizontal auto scaling of virtual machines

Trigger action plans from monitoring data as well as schedules

Azure Firewalls and Load Balancers

Hardware profiles, per tenant, for private clouds

vCloud Director support

Advanced reseller hierarchies

VM networking and automation improvements

AWS networking improvements

Cloud-init for Hyper-V and XenServer

For detailed information on this release see http://wiki.abiquo.com/display/doc/New+in+Abiquo+4.0

About VipRede

VipRede is the only enterprise service provider in Espirito Santo, Brazil, with complete networking coverage and synchronised data centers. Uniquely placed in the market to take end to end responsibility of our customer needs. We value our independence and take pride in helping our clients achieve their goals. VipRede is an excellent partner for international clients entering Brazil.

About Abiquo

Abiquo delivers the industry’s leading cloud orchestration software for service provider clouds; allowing customers to quickly build and monetise cloud services, whilst managing hybrid, private or public cloud infrastructure from one intuitive portal - adding value through greater efficiency, visibilty, simplicity and control.

Abiquo is privately held, and operates from headquarters in the UK with offices in Europe, and through its extensive global partner network. For more information, visit http://www.abiquo.com.