Jonathan Chiodo "Jon will bring street tested expertise, and financial analysis to our Executive Coaching client group." - David Kelly, CEO of the Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore

The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore announced today that Jonathan Chiodo has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer to help take the company through its next phase of growth. He will be focusing on continuing to efficiently drive growth, capitalizing on demand for Business & Executive Coaching and Consulting and Sales Training programs. Jon is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in high-growth companies.

“I’m excited to work with the entrepreneurs who are building their companies.” Jon commented. “We, and our clients, are on fast growth trajectories and that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Jon brings 10 years of experience in directing the strategic, operational and financial aspects of high growth companies. Before joining The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore, Jon was a Middle Market Relationship Banker with M&T Bank. While there, he played a key role in analyzing financials and offering assistance to his Team's group of clients ranging in revenue from $20-$500 Million.

“We’re fortunate to have Jon on board during this exciting time of tremendous growth in the company,” noted Growth Coach CEO, David Kelly. “His background in financial analysis, operations, and strategy, coupled with his keen business acumen, has already started to make a difference for our client base."

Jon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Economics from The University of Rochester and an MBA from Loyola University

.

About The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore:

The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore is a leading provider of Business & Executive Coaching, and Consulting & Sales Training to assist companies with business process efficiency, and improve visibility, accountability, long range planning, and business development strategies. The Growth Coach of Greater Baltimore's flagship program, Strategic Mindset, combines Business Strategy and Planning, Team Development, Marketing, Business Development assistance, and advisory services.