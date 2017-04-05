Haag-Streit UK enjoys a successful Optrafair 2017

HS-UK premier the Clement Clarke Centenary Movie HS-UK has had another very successful Optrafair. We have had some great feedback on the Clement Clarke Centenary movie, which caused a real ‘buzz’ on the HS-UK stand.

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK) unveiled its 100 year anniversary movie at Optrafair, which was held at Birmingham NEC earlier this month.

Eleven packed screenings of the ‘Clement Clarke Centenary Movie 1917-2017 – The First 100 Years’ were hosted in a dedicated cinema area on the HS-UK stand, kicking-off the 100 year anniversary celebrations of Clement Clarke Limited.

A large selection of the HS-UK product portfolio was exhibited at the 3 day event. The Eidon AF, with autofluorescence image capability, generated much interest, as did the new Fundus Module 300, which allows integrated non-mydriatic retinal imaging, as part of the regular slit lamp examination. The HS-UK Team performed many demonstrations of these products throughout the show.

HS-UK also sponsored a series of CET-accredited educational lectures, which ran alongside the main exhibition. ‘New Insights into Glaucoma’ was successfully delivered by Professor Paul Artes; Wasim Sarwar and Shamina Asif from the Optoms Academy ran a popular session on ‘See More with Your Slit Lamp’, which included a feature on the new FM300 slit lamp mounted fundus camera; and Fritz Passmann, German Optician and Lecturer in Optics, delivered a lecture on IPRO International’s PASKAL3D sight test.

Sharon Mills, HS-UK Marketing Manager, said, “HS-UK has had another very successful Optrafair. We have had some great feedback on the Clement Clarke Centenary movie, which caused a real ‘buzz’ on the HS-UK stand. The team performed many demonstrations of our two exciting new products, the Eidon AF and Fundus Module 300. We were also delighted to, once again, participate in the Optrafair Educational Programme. Our sponsored lectures and workshops were extremely busy throughout the 3 days.”

If you missed Optrafair and would like further information on any of the HS-UK product portfolio, please call HS-UK on (01279) 883807. Many products are also available to purchase from the HS-UK e-Shop at http://www.haagstreituk.com/eshop.