UK National Technology Awards has shortlisted AU10TIX BOS for the "Security Innovation of The Year" award category (See: http://nationaltechnologyawards.co.uk/shortlist17.php). AU10TIX BOS technology has ushered in 2nd generation ID authentication and onboarding automation, replacing the still commonplace manual back-office work and 1st generation OCR-centric semi-automated solutions. In a very short period, AU10TIX BOS has been chosen by market leaders in the UK and abroad to speed-up and streamline customer onboarding experience while taking fraud detection and KYC compliance to a level the can exceed human capacity. 2nd generation ID authentication and onboarding automation has been recognized not just as improvement of existing document recognition, extraction and authentication. It enables new level of Click & Go customer experience, a considerably bigger range of forgery, counterfeiting and risk detection, up to +300% higher success rates in handling borderline quality customer generated ID images, and detailed exception reporting that can change best practices.

“UK is a home market for us”, says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “We are glad to be recognized for our technology achievements and for our contribution to the success and growth of UK services, be it online, mobile or customer facing. Brexit or not, UK is a market that embraces innovation not just is words but also in deeds. AU10TIX owes to this spirit and is happy to help make it happen to UK businesses as much as worldwide.”

“2nd generation Secure Customer Onboarding (SCO) automation gains ever more recognition.”, says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: “What service providers may be benefit from thanks to such recognition is from better awareness of the existence of more than one technology generation, and consequently ask the right questions when making decisions on best solution for their business.”

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://www.icts-int.com

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company’s business strategy and future plans of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These and other important factors, including those mentioned in various Securities and Exchange Commission filings made periodically by the Company, may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to differ materially from the future results and performance expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s expectations or future events.

