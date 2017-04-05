We can’t be in our business and achieve our goals without having the highway to get us there. We are fortunate to partner with Carousel, because that’s what they do for us, said Lou Grimmel, CEO, Lorien Healthcare.

Lorien Health Systems, one of Maryland’s top healthcare systems, and Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, have successfully partnered to help Lorien create a connected environment as a platform to dramatically improve patient care and overall quality of life.

With an outstanding reputation for delivering top care to senior citizens for over 40 years, Lorien recognized the need to leverage innovative, state-of-the-art technologies to make the assisted living experience more comfortable and less intrusive, while also driving ongoing wellness and safety for clients opting to live in their own homes.

Lorien care experts faced slow or extremely limited access to digital health records, unreliable wireless and landline phone service, and poor equipment synching—all essential to maintain a high standard of care and comply with government mandates like the move to electronic health records (EHR). These hurdles hindered the delivery of optimal care to the Lorien’s most important asset—its residents.

To overcome these challenges, Lorien CEO Lou Grimmel teamed with Carousel Industries to upgrade their wireless network and IT systems and introduce new customer care initiatives, such as TeleHealth and virtual patient monitoring. Lorien placed devices in the home to enable communication between patients, Lorien care coaches, and family members at the push of a button. Video communication can be activated anytime, anywhere, from any internet-connected device. Additional equipment tracks patient vitals, provides medication reminders, and establishes shared calendars with alerts–all helping to create an individualized plan for aging at home. Within their facilities, Lorien deployed motion sensors to track critical patient information and proactively alert staff members when something may be awry–driving significantly improved response times.

“As a growing regional healthcare system, our number one priority is delivering unparalleled patient and resident care every single day,” said Grimmel. “We can’t be in our business and achieve our goals without having the highway to get us there. We are fortunate to partner with Carousel, because that’s what they do for us.”

To implement that “highway,” Carousel conducted an analysis of Lorien’s IT infrastructure, resulting in the upgrade and installation of various technologies, including: wireless networking, a new back-up data center, carrier services, security devices with managed firewalls, and improved maintenance and support. Using the latest solutions from leading manufacturers like Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and Juniper Networks, Carousel designed a platform for Lorien to utilize cutting-edge tools and applications that take their service quality to new heights.

“Carousel is proud to be making a measurable difference in the lives of the Lorien Health Systems community,” said Jim Marsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Carousel Industries. “It is particularly gratifying to see first-hand how new and improved wireless systems, patient monitoring capabilities, and improved EHR access can have a profound impact on the Lorien staff and the thousands of patients and residents they are responsible for throughout their growing network.”

About Lorien Health Systems

Established in 1977, Lorien Health Systems (http://www.lorienhealth.com) is a leading provider of a wide range of aged care services based in Ellicott City, Maryland. The Company operates a total of 14 aged care facilities (both Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living) comprising more than 1,400 beds, all located in the State of Maryland, USA.

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow's standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel is able to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 clients, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, Carousel has 27 offices nationwide–with three Network Operations Centers.