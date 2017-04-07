The relocation comes as a result of our growth and success over the past few years. The new office space offers room for current and future employees, and it allows us to be well positioned to serve our clients.

TRIMIT is pleased to announce that the company has relocated its Copenhagen office to a larger office space at Islands Brygge, a harbourfront area in central Copenhagen. The move will accommodate the company’s continued growth and provide a stronger presence in the capital area with a more flexible and accessible venue for meetings and events.

The continuing expansion is due to TRIMIT’s success in providing industry-specific software solutions to the fashion, furniture and manufacturing industries.

TRIMIT is headquartered in Viborg, Denmark. The office in Copenhagen is one of three locations also including New York in the U.S. opened by the global provider of software solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics NAV.

Commenting on the move, Richard Postborg, TRIMIT CEO, said: “The relocation comes as a result of our growth and success over the past few years. The new office space offers room for current and future employees, and it allows us to be well positioned to serve our clients.”

