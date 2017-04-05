Dan Dugan Sound Design Automixer Enhances Yamaha TF Digital Mixers

“By incorporating the Dugan automixer in TF v3.5, we have even more flexibility in applications where TF Series mixers are used.” Nithin Cherian, marketing manager, Pro Audio Products

Yamaha announced today the release of firmware update v3.5 for TF Series Digital Mixers during Pro Light + Sound 2017. The TF Series offers ease of operation and an advanced touch-panel based TouchFlow Operation™ interface, popular for a wide variety of applications. Ideal for new as well as experienced engineers, these fully featured consoles offer users the ability to get a great sounding mix in very little time.

Firmware update v3.5 will significantly expand the utility of the Yamaha TF Series by the addition of the acclaimed Dugan Speech System automixing capability. Developed in cooperation with Dan Dugan Sound Design Inc., the update includes the original, innovative automatic microphone-mixing algorithm; the similar capability included in the Yamaha QL Series and more recently, the CL Series consoles.

The Dugan automixer can be applied to up to eight channels in the TF Series, automatically raising the gain of microphone inputs that are active, while lowering the gain of inactive microphone inputs, and adjusting each to create a consistent overall mix level. This will eliminate the need for complex fader operation, for example, during presentations where multiple microphones are used, or at panel discussions where an even larger number of microphones may be required. The advanced Dugan automatic mixing algorithm also maintains a safe feedback margin, ensuring high quality, high clarity sound at all times.

“By incorporating the Dugan automixer in TF v3.5, we have even more flexibility in applications where TF Series mixers are used, be it a conference or boardroom, presentations at corporate events, theater, broadcast, houses of worship, and teleconferencing,” states Nithin Cherian, product marketing manager, Pro Audio Products, Yamaha Professional Audio. “The TF Series has gained enormous popularity since its release, and now, thanks to the collaboration with Dan Dugan Sound Design, it will present engineers with an even higher level of performance and versatility."

Pricing and Availability

Yamaha TF firmware update v3.5 is a free update scheduled for release at the end of May 2017.

For more information, visit Yamaha Professional Audio at NAB 2017, Booth #C1725, or on the web at http://4wrd.it/TFSERIESDIGITALMIXER.