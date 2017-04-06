We are very pleased to contribute to the success of this important event. Sumner Hall has a long history of serving Kent County and we are proud to partner with them to showcase the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit.

The Smithsonian is coming to Chestertown, Maryland! The traveling exhibit called “The Way We Worked” will be displayed at Sumner Hall through May 20. To help promote the event, Benchworks provided strategic marketing consulting and graphic design services. Finished pieces for the promotion include the logo, advertisements, rack cards, brochures, and digital designs for use on the website and social media.

Sumner Hall was selected by Maryland Humanities as one of five host sites for its “The Way We Worked” exhibit, which is part of the Museums on Main Street project. The exhibition pays tribute to the people whose contributions made a difference in their communities.

Barbara Barrett Foster, Vice President, Resource Development at Sumner Hall is pleased with the collaboration with Benchworks. She said, “The Benchworks team listens! Their advice and the marketing package were on target and very helpful. Benchworks’ support throughout the planning process gave us additional confidence as we promoted Sumner Hall's first major exhibition. We really came to understand the power of effective branding during the consultative process. This will serve us well in the future as we promote new initiatives."

Benchworks President Melissa Johnston said, “We are very pleased to contribute to the success of this important event. Sumner Hall has a long history of serving Kent County and we are proud to partner with them to showcase the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit.”

Benchworks, a comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production, and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing, and education industries in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit http://www.benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.