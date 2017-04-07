“We are excited to bring Stories in Motion to the market to help parents and educators improve social skills for students with Autism,” said Tim Huntley, Centervention CEO.

Centervention, the company behind online social and emotional skills games Zoo U and Hall of Heroes, released a new online program called Stories in Motion that is specifically designed for elementary students with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

With Stories in Motion, students create personalized social stories around twelve different school scenarios, including anxiety, bullying, friendship, personal space, and more.

Stories in Motion was developed by leading researchers at 3C Institute with SBIR grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education before being commercialized by Centervention. The research-based social stories used in the program help children with autism understand social expectations in a given situation, identify steps to guide social behavior, and practice these steps using a personalized script.

About Centervention: Formerly Personalized Learning Games, Centervention is focused on helping educators and parents improve students’ social and emotional skills with engaging online tools. Founded in 2015 in Durham, North Carolina, its other two games, Zoo U (for 2nd-5th grade) and Hall of Heroes (for middle school), are being used in over 2000 schools across the United States and internationally.