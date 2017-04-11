Why buy a new home in a new development with all new people? That's a lot of risk on you. Locate your own land, build your own home, hire your own builder team and control your own budget.

Military construction home loans funded by AAFMAA Mortgage Services, according to Andy May, COO of AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Military families now have access to competitive mortgage rates with low fees for new construction and permanent mortgage loans. AAFMAA Mortgage Services (AMS) is proud to be the first mortgage company exclusively serving the American military community with construction loans and a broad platform of mortgage products and services designed for military families.

In a time of housing expansion, many military families have little access to construction funding to build a new home. The existing marketplace for construction loans is cumbersome at best. According to Nancy Powell, a new AAFMAA member and the spouse of a former military servicemember, "I really didn't enjoy the process of going to one of the large new home developments. I couldn't pick my own mortgage lender, and I was forced to use vendors I didn't know. At AAFMAA Mortgage the process was clear, transparent and easy to understand. I'm pleased to be building the home of my dreams and controlling my own budget."

The new home construction market recently experienced double digit growth rates, and experts predict continued growth of 10% or more, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Military families will benefit from the AMS construction loan because it provides competitive rates and the superlative personal service.

Andy May, an experienced state-licensed loan officer and COO of AMS, can help military families achieve homeownership. AMS competes on rates and service and takes pride in continuing the tradition of zero BBB complaints ever to date.

Military families can get the most value out of a home sale or purchase by working with unique tools like the AMS mortgage calculator, the AMS Relocation site, and experienced state-licensed mortgage professionals. Andy May further stated, "You owe it to yourself to explore rate and cost options. You are your own best advocate for getting the best mortgage product. We are here to serve your financing needs at a very competitive rate."

Competitive, accurate, honest, transparent, and member-owned. Experience the difference at AAFMAA Mortgage Services. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC is licensed in the states of Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia. (NMLS: 1423968).

The team operates from 639 Executive Place, Suite 203, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28305. Call 844-422-3622 (844-4-AAFMAA), email mortgage(at)aafmaa.com or visit the website at http://www.aafmaa.com/mortgage to reach AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Equal Opportunity Lender. Lender NMLS: 1423968.103418 Loan Officer number for Andy May.