New and Improved: Elinchrom Deep Umbrellas

When it comes to light modifiers, umbrellas are renowned for their speed and ease of use.

However, not all umbrella systems are created equal. Elinchrom’s collection of newly updated Deep Umbrellas replaces the venerated Varistar Umbrellas and combines innovative design with carefully selected, high-quality materials to deliver an affordable solution that provides an unsurpassed quality of light.

“Elinchrom is known across the world for their light shapers and these new umbrellas will continue to support that reputation. They have an amazing quality of light and having the option to add diffusers and reflectors makes them an indispensable tool for any photographer,” Jan Lederman, President of MAC Group

In addition to these new umbrellas, Elinchrom has also introduced compatible diffusers and reflectors that add a second level of functionality for a fraction of the cost.

By simply adding the diffuser or reflector, the umbrella is transformed into a “fold-up” softbox, giving photographers another light shaper to use without sacrificing the umbrella’s portability.

Elinchrom Deep Umbrellas feature:



Deep shape which provides an even quality of light and offers total control over its spread

Utilize 16 fiberglass rods to maintain a consistent circular shape

Include a portable umbrella sleeve

Available in 2 Sizes (41” or 49”) and 3 Types (White, Silver, and Translucent)

Pricing:

Deep Umbrellas:

Deep Umbrella Silver 41” (105 cm) EL26352 - $106.95

Deep Umbrella Silver 49” (125 cm) EL26353 - $136.95

Deep Umbrella Translucent 41” (105 cm) EL26354 - $96.95

Deep Umbrella Translucent 49” (125 cm) EL26355 - $127.95

Deep Umbrella White 41” (105 cm) EL26356 - $106.95

Deep Umbrella White 49” (125 cm) EL26357 - $136.95

Optional Diffusers and Reflectors for Deep Umbrellas:

Translucent Diffuser for Deep Umbrella 41” (105 cm) EL26761 - $32.95

Translucent Diffuser for Deep 49” (125 cm) EL26762 - $42.95

Black Diffuser for Deep Umbrella 41” (105 cm) EL26763 - $47.95

Black Diffuser for Deep Umbrella 49” (125 cm) EL26764 - $52.95

For a full list of specs and features please visit Elinchromus.com

Download more information

About Elinchrom:

Since 1962, Elinchrom has been producing the world’s most portable lighting gear, drawing from a heritage of more than 50 years of innovation. Based in Renens, on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, Elinchrom continues to innovate with a product range that covers every photographer’s needs, from compact flash equipment to battery and power pack systems, reflectors, softboxes as well as numerous lighting accessories. Elinchrom’s lighting equipment is used around the world for both studio and outdoor purposes.

About MAC Group:

MAC Group is a sales, marketing and distribution company dedicated to supplying photographers, videographers, educators and students with the world's finest image-making tools, education and inspiration. For more information on the MAC Group, please visit: http://www.MACgroupUS.com

Contact: For inquiries about review units and marketing activities please contact Jeff Lazell at

Email: JeffL(at)macgroupus(dot)com