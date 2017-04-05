ISS Hockey Releases ISS Top 31 for April

Ranked #7 Cody Glass (Portland, WHL) Glass is the type of player that makes his teammates around him better. Lots of offensive upside as he continues to put his elite hockey sense on display. There has also been a noticeable improvement in his defensive play.

ISS Hockey has released its monthly rankings of the top prospects for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. This month's rankings include the top 150 skaters, along with the top 15 goaltenders, as evaluated and ranked by ISS Hockey's worldwide network of scouts.

Below is the ISS Top 31, highlighting the rankings for the top 31 prospects, which is released the first Wednesday of every month during the hockey season. An interactive page where the ISS Top 31 can be viewed, sorted, commented on and where users can interact with our scouts, can be viewed at isshockey.com/iss-top-31

Rank-Name-Position-Team-League

1 – Patrick , Nolan - C - Brandon - WHL

2 – Hischier , Nico - C - Halifax - QMJHL

3 – Vilardi, Gabe - C - Windsor - OHL

4 – Tippett, Owen - RW - Mississauga - OHL

5 – Mittelstadt, Casey - C – Green Bay - USHL

6 – Liljegren , Timothy - RD - Rogle - SweJE

7 – Glass, Cody - C- Portland - WHL

8 – Rasmussen, Michael - C - Tri-City - WHL

9 – Foote, Callan - RD - Kelowna - WHL

10 – Necas, Martin - RW - Brno Kometa HC - CzeE

11 – Valimaki, Juuso - LD - Tri-City - WHL

12 – Kostin, Klim - C - Dynamo – KHL

13 – Tolvanen, Eeli - LW – Sioux City – USHL

14 – Hague, Nicolas - RD - Mississauga - OHL

15 – Makar, Cale - RD - Brooks – AJHL

16 – Pettersson, Elias - C - Timra - SweAl

17 – Suzuki, Nick - C - Owen Sound - OHL

18 – Lind, Kole - C - Kelowna - WHL

19 – Poehling, Ryan - C - St. Cloud State - NCHC

20 – Ratcliffe, Isaac - LW - Guelph – OHL

21 – Norris, Joushua - C - USA U18 - NTDP

22 – Yamamoto, Kailer - RW - Spokane - WHL

23 – Bowers, Shane - C - Waterloo – USHL

24 – Jokiharju, Henri - RD - Portland – WHL

25 – Comtois, Maxime - LW - Victoriaville – QMJHL

26 – Thomas, Robert - C - London – OHL

27 – Anderson-Dolan, Jaret - C - Spokane – WHL

28 – Timmins, Conor – RD – S.S. Marie – OHL

29 – Andersson, Lias - LW - HV71 – SweJE

30 – Vesalainen, Kristian - LW - V. Frolunda - SweE

31 – Formenton, Alex – LW – London – OHL

Centermen take over the top three spots in the March Release of the ISS Top 31, as Gabe Vilardi (Windsor, OHL) moves into third behind Nolan Patrick (Brandon, WHL) and Nico Hishchier (Halifax, QMJHL), who carry ISS Hockey rankings of #1 and #2, respectively.

Several other players at the center-ice position have climbed this month. Most notably, Cody Glass (Portland, WHL) has moved up seven spots into seventh and Nick Suzuki (Owen Sound, OHL) has jumped up into seventeenth. ISS Hockey Director of Scouting, Dennis MacInnis, continues to be impressed with the play of Glass.

“Glass is the type of player that makes his teammates around him better. Lots of offensive upside as he continues to put his elite hockey sense on display. There has also been a noticeable improvement in his defensive play.”

Finish goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen remains ranked number one for another month with Oettinger (Boston University, H-East) following in closely at number two for the ISS Top Goalies. The large-framed goalies have a strong hold on the one and two position for the 2017 NHL Draft.

Note: Ontario-based players Connor Timmins (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL) and Alex Formenton (London, OHL) have joined the ISS Top 31 in the March Release. Timmins moved from forty-seven into twenty-eighth and Formenton slide into thirty-one from thirty-third.

