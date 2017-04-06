Verdantix is a leading global analyst firm for independent research, providing clients in more than 40 countries with authoritative data, analysis and advice to help resolve business challenges. The Smart Innovators: Worker Safety Technology report focuses on the most innovative EH&S solutions that vendors are developing to address new industry demands and advances in technology. The nine innovative solution categories that shape worker safety technology as outlined in this report are: Enterprise Safety Software, Mobile-centric Safety Software, Wearables – Personal State Monitors, Wearables – ‘Smart’ PPE Safety Beacons, Site Sentinels, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Drones.

Gensuite is included in the report for offering solutions that are, “altering the safety management landscape.” As part of the company’s commitment to continuous evolution, Gensuite is currently engaged in projects mentioned in this report to deliver corporate-level and practical shop floor value. In addition to providing best-in-class safety software with Mobile capabilities, Gensuite is working on developments in Virtual Assistants, Augmented Reality, Beacons and Wearable Technology.

