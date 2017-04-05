Pink Elephant Launches Smart Kits Through New "My Pink" Online Portal

Pink Elephant is pleased to announce the global launch of their new Smart Kits made available through the new “My Pink” online portal. The official launch of both offerings was announced today during the successful online conference – PinkCONNECT, and was previewed for attendees at their 21st Annual International IT Service Management Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas in February.

“My Pink” houses valuable resources and tools needed to optimize businesses and also help enrich customer experiences when attending Pink courses and events. In addition to essential free content such as videos and white papers, and the ability to view products before purchase, access to training materials and online products are made available through the “My Pink” portal.

New to Pink’s offerings and available through “My Pink”, Smart Kits have been designed to support best practice frameworks and processes such as IT Service Management (ITSM), and Organizational Change Management. The growing number of ‘kits’ contain real “how-to” guidance to help organizations plan and execute their most pressing IT and business improvement projects using Project and Process templates, Case Studies, Sample Plans, Checklists and Process Evaluation tools, and Multi-Media Education modules.

For a limited time, Pink Elephant is offering special introductory Smart Kit pricing on their most popular Smart Kits: “Getting Started With ITSM” and “Preparing For Organizational Change.”

“We are excited to be launching our new Smart Kits – essentially bundles of valuable tools and resources we’ve created to address specific best practice improvement areas and subjects,” said David Ratcliffe, President, Pink Elephant. “Our goal is to produce content-rich ‘kits’ to help organizations use a lean approach to rapidly deploy improvement opportunities addressing their most pressing IT and business projects.”

In addition to the Smart Kits, Pink Elephant is offering Virtual Consulting as a value-add option to provide organizations with the opportunity to work directly with a Pink industry expert, who can assist with improvement planning, current state assessments, prioritizing activities and even identify which Smart Kit would contribute the greatest value to current challenges.

“Another way we’re making these Smart Kits even more powerful is by offering Virtual Consulting at a special rate,” said Matt Bowles, Director, Professional Services, Pink Elephant. “Combining consulting time with access to Smart Kits really enhances the value and ensures you’re getting the right guidance for the best results.”

More Information About “My Pink” and Smart Kits

To learn more, or to purchase Smart Kits or Virtual Consulting, register for a free "My Pink" account.

The NEW online portal provides access to Pink Elephant’s credible guidance, expert advice, a growing number of Smart Kits, tools and other useful information – all at the click of a button.

