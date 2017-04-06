ROHL Announces Members of the Auth Lux Designer Guild

Members of the ROHL Auth Lux Designer Guild, Marcia Tucker, Julia Buckingham and Denise McGaha In addition to their amazing design work, they each stand for authenticity, truth in materials, a commitment to craft and a passion for design. Everything that we convey through our collections."

ROHL, one of the most recognized authentic luxury brands in the kitchen and bath industry, is proud to announce the creation of the ROHL Auth Lux Designer Guild and its inaugural members, Denise McGaha, Julia Buckingham and Marcia Tucker. The newly created Designer Guild reinforces the value and appreciation ROHL has for the expertise of designers and trade professionals.

“We are thrilled to be working with Denise, Julia and Marcia as the inaugural members of the ROHL Auth Lux Designer Guild,” said Greg Rohl, vice president of marketing, ROHL. “In addition to their amazing design work, they each stand for authenticity, truth in materials, a commitment to craft and a passion for design. Everything that we convey through our collections."

Denise McGaha is the owner of Denise McGaha Interiors in Dallas, Texas. Her designs are consistently ahead of the curve, not just influencing interior fashion, but often dictating it. Her trademarked design process, “Designing with a Deadline” delivers fashionable, diverse, and adventurous designs for clients who live on the fast track; specializing in turn-key, concierge-level service delivered in 90 days or less. Denise’s sophisticated methodology, and solid business acumen, evolved through her decade in the corporate landscape of luxury retailer, Neiman Marcus, where she honed her well-trained eye, and was an integral part of the team that launched NeimanMarcus.com. Her projects have been published in multiple publications and she continues to lend her expertise to various respected brands in the industry.

Julia Buckingham leads a new generation of world-class interior designers bringing her Modernique® chic sensibility to both residential and commercial design projects around the country. Her spectacular collections of licensed product, numerous high profile panels, show houses, and personal appearances around the globe have earned her the reputation of a rock-solid force in the industry. Destined to become a design icon, the soon-to-be author runs highly successful design studios in Chicago and Phoenix specializing in luxury interiors with her signature vintage and modern mix. Since opening her design studio Buckingham Interiors + Design LLC in 2007, Julia has enjoyed national recognition as a tastemaker and color expert throughout the design industry.

Marcia Tucker is the owner of Marcia Tucker Interiors, a Greenwich-based interior design firm that fuses old world elegance with new world chic. Born in Rio de Janeiro, raised in San Francisco and New York, and educated in London, Marcia has developed a signature style that combines her love of sensual luxury and contemporary elegance with the quiet beauty of symmetry. Hers is a style relevant to today: global in perspective and tailored to the individual. One of Marcia’s most powerful influences came from growing up in a house in Brazil designed by the renowned Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, a pioneer in international modern architecture. Marcia is fueled by exotic travel, melding culture, art, textiles, landscapes and architecture into the unique worldview of her work.

Starting in June, each member of the ROHL Auth Lux Designer Guild will co-host ROHL Auth Lux Summits in New York City, Chicago and Dallas. The day-long summits will feature a variety of educational programming highlighting authentic luxury design. In addition to ROHL, guest speakers and partners include Pam Danziger, of Unity Marketing and a luxury market expert, Gaggenau and Rutt HandCrafted Cabinetry.

ROHL Auth Lux Summits

June 1, 2017 – 10am-3pm – New York City

June 22, 2017, 10am – 3pm – Chicago

September 14, 2017, 10am-3pm - Dallas

Follow @ROHLFaucets on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn the latest information about the Summits. Be sure to follow the hashtag #AuthLuxGuild for special behind-the-scenes content from the Auth Lux Guild members.

