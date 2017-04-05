Pictometry® Adopts the EagleView® Brand

Pictometry International Corp., a leading provider of aerial imagery and the originator of technology for aerial oblique image capture, is proud to announce its adoption of the EagleView brand in connection with its imagery, data analytics, property data and GIS solutions to government, infrastructure and commercial sectors.

“We’re excited to expand the use of this brand to our multiple lines of business to emphasize their combined strength and breadth for better serving our customers,” says Rishi Daga, President of EagleView. “This new use of the EagleView brand reflects the business’s mission of providing a powerful, seamless combination of high-resolution imagery and data analytics.”

In 2013, Pictometry merged with the Bothell, Wash., EagleView Technology Corporation, which provides aerial roof measurements and property data reports derived from Pictometry imagery. Property value assessors, public safety professionals, GIS departments and other government organizations also rely on Pictometry’s orthogonal and oblique aerial imagery to review and analyze property-related data.

“The adoption of the EagleView brand not only represents two reputable brands coming together, but also connects the well-known Pictometry imagery to property reports and other valuable data analytics,” says Robert Locke, Senior Vice President of Government Solutions.

Pictometry imagery remains a core offering, and we will continue to feature Pictometry as our imagery product brand. With a fleet of 115 aircraft, EagleView offers more coverage and third-party integrations than any other aerial imagery provider.

For more information, please contact Melissa Mazurek at 585-444-2504 or melissa.mazurek(at)eagleview.com.

About EagleView

EagleView® is the unparalleled provider of aerial imagery, data analytics, property data, and GIS solutions for government, infrastructure and commercial sectors. The patented Pictometry® imagery solutions answer questions related to millions of residential and commercial properties, saving individuals time and money while also reducing exposure to risk. EagleView provides access to its orthogonal and oblique aerial imagery, 3D models, interior mapping solution, and measurement and analytical tools through proprietary software as well as integrations for assessment, GIS, public safety and other industries. For more information, contact (866) 659-8439 or visit http://www.eagleview.com.