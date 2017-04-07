Elite Secrets Bridal Hosts Spring Trunk Show, April 21 and April 22

Working with For 3 Sisters and knowing that our dresses are making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer is everything to me.

Elite Secrets Bridal, located in Mount Vernon, Baltimore at 525 North Charles Street is pleased to debut the new 2017 Collections from Justin Alexander at our Trunk Show. Join us on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, from 1 PM to 5 PM. The premier bridal studio will host a two-day trunk show featuring bridal gowns from Justin Alexander’s 2017 collections and more.

From breathtaking ball gowns to romantic A-lines to sleek modern dresses, the new 2017 Sweetheart and Sincerity Collections by Justin Alexander is what fairy-tale dreams are made. Equal parts classic and romantic there is something for everyone. Think soft traditional fabrics, intricate details, and graceful hues all coming together to create some of the most elegant and show stopping gowns you will ever see.

Beyond extraordinary gowns, shopping with Elite Secrets Bridal supports a worthy cause! A portion of the proceeds from retail sales of the bridal trunk show will go to For 3 Sisters, a Maryland-based nonprofit organization with a mission to raise awareness and improve the quality of life for men and women affected by breast cancer.

“For 3 Sisters’ commitment to men and women affected by breast cancer is unparalleled,” said LaTonya Turnage, bridal expert and owner of Elite Secrets Bridal. “The organization's core program, Road to Resources, provides resources for everyday needs so those affected can focus on fighting, surviving, and healing. Working with For 3 Sisters and knowing that our dresses are making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer is everything to me.”

Elite Secrets Bridal is located at 525 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 The studio is open Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 9 PM and Saturday, from 8 AM to 6 PM. For reservations or additional information, please visit https://elitesecretsspringtrunkshow.eventbrite.com/.