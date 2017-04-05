Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP further grew its Corporate Practice with two strategic additions, Lee A. Albanese and Brian L. Petrequin, in New Jersey. They join Greenberg Traurig as the firm continues to enhance its Corporate Practice with targeted lateral hiring, specifically in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and investment management.

“Brian and Lee are very highly-regarded attorneys who are well-known throughout New Jersey for their solutions-oriented approach,” said Philip R. Sellinger and Geoffrey S. Berman, co-managing shareholders of the New Jersey office, in a joint statement. “The corporate team in New Jersey and throughout the firm will greatly benefit from their experience.”

Albanese focuses on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. He counsels publicly and privately held companies across a wide variety of industries and represents major financial institutions in lending activities.

Petrequin concentrates on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate law. He serves as lender’s counsel and represents public and private corporations, as well as banks and other financial institutions. He also represents clients in matters related to intellectual property and internet law.

“Greenberg Traurig is an excellent fit for our clients,” Albanese said. “It was important for us to join a firm with the incredible breadth and depth of expertise Greenberg Traurig offers, and I’m excited to join a team of top notch attorneys who are well-respected in New Jersey and all over the world.”

“I have a diverse client-base so it was important for me to join a firm that provides the efficiency and attentiveness of a boutique firm, but with the global reach and platform of one of the largest firms in the world,” Petrequin said.

“Lee and Brian are exceptional attorneys and we are thrilled to have them join Greenberg Traurig,” said Bruce I. March, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Global Corporate Practice. “Bringing them onboard reflects our Corporate Practice’s strategy of identifying key practitioners as we continually position ourselves to address the needs of our clients in a changing global market.”

Albanese received his J.D. from Georgetown University School of Law, and his B.A. from Georgetown University.

Petrequin received his J.D. from Western Michigan University Cooley School of Law, and his B.A. from Linfield College.

