The TransPar Group of Companies announced today a strategic partnership with National Interstate, a leading provider of transportation insurance, as its exclusive insurance carrier. Bus contractors and other transportation operators will benefit and enjoy cost savings from the high alignment between the two organizations.

The TransPar Group of Companies is comprised of three leading organizations offering the most comprehensive and responsible solutions in the school transportation industry. They offer an extensive array of products and services to help school districts and contractors alike save money and improve the quality of their school transportation operations.

“We are excited about the business and offering alignment focused on safety, reducing risk and increasing efficiency that we have with National Interstate and the opportunities it will afford our respective client bases,” stated Tim Ammon, Chief Business Development Officer for the TransPar Group of Companies. “National Interstate has a long history of providing a great line of liability coverage products, which we believe will be a great option for a significant portion of our client base. Naturally, National Interstate customers will also have access to our buying power and economies of scale when it comes to purchasing, leasing, maintenance and any of the other solutions that we provide school districts and contractors to lower costs and improve the efficiency of their operations.”

Given their breadth of services and success in the marketplace, the TransPar Group of Companies has significant purchasing power across the entire student transportation value chain, which they will be extending to customers of National Interstate and their network of contractors. From acquiring and leasing buses through comprehensive fleet planning to school bus driver training via web-based learning management systems, and parts and technology procurement savings, their offerings provide customized solutions to reduce costs, increase safety, and improve student transportation operations.

“Being affiliated with the TransPar Group of Companies is something we are very excited about,” said Tod Carney, National Marketing Manager for National Interstate. “They are transportation industry leaders when it comes to providing products and services that create efficiencies, lower costs and improve operations and we are confident that our contractor clients will benefit from this partnership and the TransPar Group of Companies discount buying programs.”

For more information about the partnership between the TransPar Group of Companies and National Interstate, please visit http://campaign.transpargroup.com/nationalinterstate/.

About TransPar Group of Companies

The TransPar Group of Companies is a partnership of three leading organizations from across the school transportation industry that offer an array of products and services that represent the most comprehensive and responsible services in the industry. And this is done while keeping students safe and improving the cost and quality of school transportation operations. The three business units include TransPar, which provides Management and Staffing Services to develop solutions for difficult operational questions and problems; School Bus Consultants which offers Advisory Services to deliver resources and expertise that transportation contractors and organizations often cannot access on their own; and Transportation Services Co. providing Fleet Management Services and Training Products to help customers create the strong foundation necessary to support effective service delivery. So no matter the needs, the TransPar Group of Companies is the all-inclusive solution to creating a successful, reliable, and profitable student transportation program. For more information, please visit http://www.TransParGroup.com.

About National Interstate

An Insurance Experience Built Around You

National Interstate Insurance Company is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a niche orientation and focus on the transportation industry. We differentiate ourselves by offering insurance products and services designed to meet the unique needs of our customers. Products include insurance for passenger, moving and storage, and truck transportation companies with an emphasis on alternative risk transfer, or captive, insurance programs. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries, which include Vanliner Insurance Company and Triumphe Casualty Company are rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Founded in 1989, we are headquartered in Richfield, Ohio with operations in Kapolei, Hawaii and Fenton, Missouri.

National Interstate is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.