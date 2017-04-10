Technology Solutions Explored in Innovations TV Episode

Technology continues to advance the business landscape. From large-to-small companies, technology is creating more efficient ways to manage the way companies operate...

Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. is proud to announce the upcoming airing of the award winning series, scheduled to broadcast Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 5:00 pm ET.

With an eye on sustainability, the show dives in head-first to learn about the latest breakthroughs taking place at Busch Systems; a company that thinks about the environment every day, in everything it does. As it designs, recommends, and customizes waste and recycling solutions for collection programs across all industries, viewers will see how Busch Systems broke the mold with its high quality, customizable recycling and waste bins.

Next, the team goes behind-the-scenes at SMC³; a company dedicated to providing data-centric solutions that support shippers, carriers, logistics service companies, and technology providers. Audiences will see how SMC³ drives efficiencies across the supply chain by simplifying LTL rate complexity and logic; providing access to the most accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date transit detail; facilitating the price negotiation and bidding process; and accurately classifying freight in a flash.

With a key focus on cost reduction and emissions abatement, Atlantic Combustion is on a mission to provide the most effective solution to issues stemming from ash agglomeration in a broad range of combustion environments. In this segment, Innovations travels to Conyers, Georgia, to explore Atlantic Combustion’s CoMate® Ash Modifier. This rare technology, which couples “green” benefits with cost reductions, will be featured, showing how it lowers emissions, while simultaneously reducing operating costs well beyond the cost of the technology itself.

Much like its definition: to grow; to increase exponentially, xTuple's mission is to help companies of all sizes successfully implement powerful, and easy-to-use, open source Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to grow their business profitably. This segment will explore xTuple’s integrated website technology, designed to help manufacturing businesses evolve for the digital age. The show will highlight how xTuple helps develop business-to-business eCommerce strategies for new customer growth, and will educate about its business management software, which provides growing companies all over the world control over their operations and profitability.

“Technology continues to advance the business landscape. From large-to-small companies, technology is creating more efficient ways to manage the way companies operate,” said Michael Devine, Senior Producer for the Innovations Series. “We look forward to educating the public on the amazing things taking place across this space.”

About Innovations & DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michael Devine at: (866) 496-4065 or via email at: info@innovationstelevision.com.