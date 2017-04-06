This year’s event focuses on key topics in the field of ground vehicle thermal management technologies

SAE International announces that registration is now open for the 2017 Thermal Management Systems Symposium (TMSS). More than 300 national and international industry professionals from OEMs, academia, chemical companies, and regulatory bodies will assemble at The Inn at Saint John’s in Plymouth, MI, from October 10-12, 2017.

Recently, the new EPA Tier 3 emissions regulations became mandatory. These regulations combined with the European Commission (EURO V & VI) and CAFE standards require a significant reduction in combustion emissions. Thermal management now forms an integral part of adhering to these regulations. TMSS provides a platform to discuss current challenges, technologies and regulatory compliance strategies.

This year’s event focuses on key topics in the field of ground vehicle thermal management technologies. The expanded technical program will address the latest EPA regulations, European Commissions and CAFE standards, new powertrain (including hybrid, electric, and fuel cell) requirements as well as the development of climate, air conditioning, refrigerant, and thermal management innovations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading experts from the United States, Europe, and Asia who will review cutting-edge technology and discuss valuable solutions and strategies on how to navigate current thermal management requirements and regulations. This event allows attendees to exchange ideas with engineers, business professionals, executives, students and professors from Tier 1 suppliers, OEMs, chemical companies, and academia from round the world.

Join us this October to learn, understand, and apply new strategies for TMSS. For more information or to register, visit sae.org/tmss.

To request media credentials, email pr(at)sae(dot)org or call 1-724-772-8522.

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting over 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our charitable arm, the SAE Foundation, which helps fund programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

http://www.sae.org