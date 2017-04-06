Hanley Wood Releases BUILDER 2017 Brand Use Study

“Our 2017 BUILDER Brand Use Study confirms that it is critical for building product manufacturers to demonstrate advanced product features, performance and quality,” said Paul Tourbaf, President, Residential Construction Group.

Hanley Wood, the premier information, media, event, and strategic marketing services company serving the residential, commercial design and construction companies, has released the findings of the 2017 BUILDER Brand Use Study to its building product manufacturer customers. Results from this year’s study show continued movement in brand leaders compared to 2016, and a continued increase in willingness among builders to try new brands.

“Our 2017 BUILDER Brand Use Study confirms that it is critical for building product manufacturers to demonstrate advanced product features, performance and quality,” said Paul Tourbaf, President, Residential Construction Group. “Having a strong brand identity and reputation; as well as highlighting advanced product features and quality is essential to reaching and driving adoption among builders today.”

For more than 20 years, BUILDER—the leading media brand in the residential construction industry, has issued its annual Brand Use Study. The report has become one of the most anticipated industry resources for trends, brand and product information. The 2017 study was conducted in collaboration with The Farnsworth Group, a leading industry market research firm, and represents a sample of 936 qualified builders, builder/developers and general contractors.

The 2017 BUILDER Brand Use Study indicates that builders are building at higher price points than last year (58.3% of respondents are offering homes with an average sale price of $300,000 or more compared to 57% last year.) The survey found that 64.4% of respondents indicate an interest in trying building product brands that they haven’t used in the past. The top reasons they give for this willingness to try new brands include advanced or new product features, price and quality.

The BUILDER Brand Use Study examined:



Brand familiarity, brands used most, brands used within the past two years and brand quality across over 50 building product categories

Analysis of brand metrics by size of builder, sale price of homes built and geographic region

Respondents’ willingness to try to brands they haven’t used in the past

Decision-maker involvement in the final building product selection process

Importance of factors influencing brand selection

The 2017 BUILDER Brand Use Survey results can be found on BUILDER’s website here.

About BUILDER

Hanley Wood’s BUILDER is the leading authority in the residential construction industry and serves as the magazine of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). For more than three decades, BUILDER has provided essential news, information and resources about products, technologies, trends, regulatory requirements and best practices to help home building professionals succeed in today’s market. Learn more, visit builderonline.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.