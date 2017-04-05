ARCpoint Labs, a national leader in drug, alcohol and DNA testing and wellness screening services, with nearly 100 franchise locations across the country and over ten years of experience in the industry, is offering educated advice to parents as their children head to spring break vacation spots that are often associated with risks including binge drinking and drug use.

According to a study released by the U.S. National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), 44 percent of college girls and 75 percent of college guys get drunk on a daily basis during spring break. Beyond that, approximately half of college students binge drink to the point of passing out during their vacation. With these eye-opening statistics paired with the fact that high school students encounter more threatening situations during spring break where they are potentially exposed to alcohol and drugs, ARCpoint Labs recognizes it as a time when parents need to educate their children.

“Every day we see firsthand the negative impacts of drug and alcohol abuse. It’s important that students are educated on the risks and understand how to avoid a bad choice that can hurt their future,” said Felix Mirando, chief executive officer of ARCpoint Labs. “Spring break is a timely opportunity for parents to check in with their children and show their support, and we pride ourselves on offering some advice to parents about how to approach these topics with their kids.”

With education being the cornerstone of the ARCpoint Labs model, the brand is offering the following ideas and information to parents as they prepare to talk to their students about the various risks and dangers involved with spring break.



Be Present and Available – The first step towards opening up a line of communication with children is to make sure they are aware it is a safe space. If a child is afraid of being judged or punished, they may stay silent. Make sure that children know they can reach out to you whatever the situation may be and whenever it may takes place.

o ARCpointer: It often helps to establish “code” or “safe” words to be used in situations when a student is in a crowded place or among peers and doesn’t want to be overheard. To eliminate the potentially awkward situation, come up with ways to have the conversation without it causing additional stress for the student.

Know the Lay of the Land – Spring breakers often head to far away, even international, locations to enjoy their time off. More often than not, these are places that the student has never been. Because cell phone usage is not always available, mostly in international locations, it’s important to be familiar with different landmarks, directions and important “home bases.”

o ARCpointer: Spend time to do research on the area before the trip. Make sure to note locations like the hotel, nearby police station, and airport. Search reviews of the town and note areas that should be avoided. For international trips, print out a map of the city and highlight the important landmarks that can be used when cell phones aren’t available.

Don’t Leave Drinks Unsupervised – This seems like common sense, but it’s worth repeating. As students head to congested spaces or beaches, date rape can become more of a threat. In spaces that are overly crowded, it is easy to lose track of drinks, and it is important to be vigilant about never losing sight of an open container, or to discard the drink if you do leave it.

o ARCpointer: For legal drinking-aged students, this is a matter of staying aware of the surroundings. Look for options that have a screw cap and can be closed while being held. When headed to the bathroom, either finish the drink or bring it along. In any situation where a drink may have been tampered with, throw it out, tell a friend, and exit the situation.

Stranger Danger – Common spring break destinations are often packed with different college and high school students from various campuses and schools. While it is a great opportunity to meet new people, it is also a time that students are at risk for finding themselves in dangerous situations with people they don’t know.

o ARCpointer: Stick to friends and avoid being alone. No one should ever head home alone or explore a new place without a buddy. Don’t let an unfamiliar face come in to where you are staying regardless of their stated intentions.

ABOUT ARCPOINT LABS ARCpoint Labs is a Greenville, S.C.-based full-service national third-party provider/administrator providing Accurate, Reliable, and Confidential drug, alcohol and DNA testing, employment/background and wellness screening and corporate wellness programs. After the success he saw with his own drug screening facility in 1998, 17-year industry expert Felix Mirando saw the growth potential of the brand and founded ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC in 2005. ARCpoint Labs has become one of the fastest growing, and most flexible models in the franchise industry behind the leadership of Mirando, the brand’s chief executive officer, and the corporate team of experts he has assembled in order to stay ahead of trends in the space and constantly look for new revenue streams to benefit existing franchisees and attract new qualified operators to the system. ARCpoint Labs has over100 locations across the country with plans to grow to 325 franchise locations nationwide by 2020. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked ARCpoint Labs at #120 in the top 500 franchises in the U.S. The brand was also recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in 2014 and is nationally recognized as a member of the Drug and Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) and Substance Abuse Program Administrators Association (SAPAA). For more information on ARCpoint Labs visit http://arcpointlabs.com/.

