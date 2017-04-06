Takahashi America Launches Three New Products at NEAF 2017

Takahashi America is pleased to announce three new product offerings at NEAF 2017. New products include the FOA-60 and FC-100DL telescopes, and a solar kit being offered in conjunction with Daystar Filters.

FOA-60

The FOA-60 is Takahashi’s latest fluorite doublet refractor. The 60 mm aperture FOA-60 is available in two versions, including the 530 mm f/8.8 base unit, as well as the 900 mm f/15 design that incorporates the new Extender 1.7XR. In this new design, the spacing of the doublet elements is such that the correction for spherical aberration is like that found in the larger TOA series. This design results in outstanding visual and photographic performance over a 44 mm diameter image circle.

The FOA-60 uses a dedicated flattener and extender. The Flattener 0.93X provides a nearly flat, 10 micron field across the entire image circle. The Extender 1.7XR converts the based model to the FOA-60Q. This combination has a Strehl ratio exceeding 99%, allowing for magnifications up to 300X without loss of image quality.

FC-100DL

The FC-100DL was released as a limited edition several years ago by Takahashi. Because of its popularity, Takahashi has brought this telescope back for a second run. The FC-100DL is a 100 mm aperture long focal length doublet similar to the FC-100DF, but with a 900 mm focal length. It has the same heavy duty focuser with fine focus reduction and is able to use the same extenders and reducers as the FC-100DF.

Takahashi/Daystar Solar Kit

Takahashi and Daystar filters have partnered together to offer a pair of outstanding solar viewing packages that will double as great dark sky telescopes. Each customizable package includes either the Takahashi FS-60CB or FC-76DCU telescope, coupled with Daystar’s Quark Hydrogen Alpha filter set. The optimized quark design fits between the diagonal and the eyepiece to provide stunning solar views through a Takahashi telescope.

About Takahashi America

Takahashi America provides the finest in Japanese optics for astronomy, and serves customers and dealers across North and South America. From their manufacturing facilities in Urii, Japan, and their headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Takahashi designs and creates optical tube assemblies, mounts, oculars and accessories for best-in-class astronomical observing and astroimaging. More information can be found at http://www.takahashiamerica.com or by calling 713-529-3551.