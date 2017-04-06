Meditology Logo The decision to expand our presence and open offices in the San Diego, Nashville and Denver markets is a logical step in our continued growth strategy

Meditology Services LLC, a leading healthcare information security and privacy consulting company, has announced a national expansion. With new offices opening in San Diego, Nashville and Denver, the company aims to better serve the security needs of the healthcare industry.

Meditology is headquartered on the east coast with offices in Atlanta and Philadelphia, but serves numerous healthcare organizations across the country including providers, payers, and other business associates.

“The decision to expand our presence and open offices in the San Diego, Nashville and Denver markets is a logical step in our continued growth strategy,” said Brian Selfridge, Meditology IT Risk Management service line leader. “This physical expansion will allow us to better serve our existing national client base and will lower expenses for our clients.”

Demand for cyber security skills is at an all-time high, particularly in the healthcare industry. The new locations are expected to support Meditology’s national growth strategy by hiring regionally located healthcare IT security and privacy professionals.

Of the company’s recent progress, Meditology’s West Coast leader Ryan Freeman-Jones said, “We are thrilled by the growth opportunities that this expansion brings. We look forward to developing a strong presence in these three great cities by providing our new and existing clients with the highest levels of professionalism and quality.”

Each office will provide the full range of Meditology service offerings, including HIPAA security and privacy risk assessments, ethical hacking and technical assessments, medical device security, HITRUST and SOC2 certifications, cloud/Office365 security, and third party vendor security risk management.

About Meditology

Meditology Services is a healthcare-focused advisory services firm with offices in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, and San Diego. Meditology provides consulting and management services to some of the largest healthcare organizations in the nation, assessing and developing security and compliance programs. Our reputation for client service excellence is garnered from the quality of our work products combined with the professionalism, approach, and innovative solutions we bring to our engagements. Meditology is comprised of industry thought leaders with extensive experience in IT risk management and healthcare IT consulting. To learn more about Meditology Services, visit http://www.meditologyservices.com; and follow us on Twitter (@Meditology) and LinkedIn.