Intermedix Corporation introduced Wednesday comprehensive and user-friendly mapping capabilities to its latest version of WebEOC.

This mapping functionality was developed specifically for WebEOC, the industry-leading incident management software, to respond to emergency managers’ needs and allow them to better visualize crisis information data during an emergency. The new series of features that have been introduced seamlessly integrate with WebEOC’s existing software to offer improved workflows and better data visualization.

The new easy-to-use map-based interface, gives users the ability to leverage several useful tools that make navigating and analyzing operational impacts much simpler. Users can quickly view and edit board points, and draw lines, circles or polygon shapes on the maps they create to highlight and identify areas in need.

“Customization and self-services capabilities have become critical necessities when it comes to the utilization of maps in crisis situations,” said John Heinen, senior vice president of emergency preparedness solutions at Intermedix. “Our clients now have access to mapping solutions that give them more control, better visibility and allow them to more effectively coordinate response activities during urgent situations.”

The new mapping capability is now a standard offering when current users upgrade to WebEOC 8.3. Those who need even more advanced and all-encompassing mapping abilities can chose to upgrade to the Maps Add-On functionality. The Maps Add-On offers modern, cutting-edge tools that allow users to create an unlimited number of maps, apply custom icons to correspond to their organizational or industry standards and manage various map layers to better control how various information and external data is being consumed.

The Maps Add-On will also leverage and support the Esri ArcGIS mapping technology that has been integrated with WebEOC through the ArcGIS Extension for WebEOC.

Through the Maps Add-on, WebEOC has the ability to consume published Esri Map and Feature services, and will lay the groundwork for enhancing the ArcGIS Extension by integrating new data types and features, such as creating lines and polygons, into the product’s functionality once it has received the appropriate upgrades.

“Our partnership with Esri has resulted in substantial strides in our efforts to improve our visual representation of data,” said Joel Portice, CEO of Intermedix. “The release of our new mapping capabilities represents the future of crisis mapping, and will have a significant impact on the emergency management industry moving forward.”

Current users have immediate access to download the 8.3 release of WebEOC and experience the new mapping capabilities.

About Intermedix

Intermedix is a global leader pioneering innovations in data analytics and cloud-based technology to deliver best-in-class revenue cycle management, practice management and emergency management solutions. The company supports more than 500,000 emergency preparedness and response incidents around the world and enables more than 15,000 health care providers to focus on delivering excellence in patient care.