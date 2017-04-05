"Mitch and Brian bring to ESS tremendous leadership qualities and an eagerness to tackle the unique needs of each customer," said Michael L. Tash, VP of Customer Relations

Essential Systems Solutions hires Mitchell LeMay and Brian Mooney as Solutions Consultants, where they will be responsible for all aspects of sales channel. Both Mitchell (Mitch) LeMay and Brian Mooney come to Essential with many years of experience in the hospitality industry. These latest additions to Essential Systems Solutions reinforces the company's commitment to bringing together a cohesive team of exceptionally talented professionals and industry experts, offering unparalleled expertise in Point of Sale, Restaurant Technology, and boundless Customer Service.

"Mitch and Brian bring to ESS tremendous leadership qualities and an eagerness to tackle the unique needs of each customer," said Michael L. Tash, VP of Customer Relations. "Their industry knowledge and experience will certainly be of value in running a sales channel as ours and we are delighted to have them join our team."

“Working with Essential Systems Solutions has been a breath of fresh air. Feels great to work for a company that's true goal is to help improve the businesses around us. I look forward to using my 16 plus years of experience to help this company and myself succeed to great lengths,” said LeMay. “I am overly excited to join the Essential Team! With my 13 years of Restaurant Management experience, I look forward to creating many new opportunities and relationships for ESS and myself within the industry.” remarked Mooney.

