Greenhouse Ventures – a Philadelphia based innovation accelerator for ancillary startups in the cannabis and industrial hemp industries - will travel to Pittsburgh, PA for the 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo with several Philly based cannabis industry influencers.

Greenhouse Ventures, along with Compassionate Certification Centers, is co-hosting the 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo, the first physician-led medical cannabis conference. This conference will discuss market opportunities at the intersection where medical cannabis meets business innovation.

Leslie Edward Pridgin, better known as RocNation's own Philadelphia Freeway. He will head to Pittsburgh with Greenhouse Ventures to participate on several different panel discussions. In September 2015 Freeway was diagnosed with end stage renal failure and underwent emergency surgery and now on the list for a kidney transplant. Since then he has become one of the biggest advocates, and fundraisers, for kidney disease for The National Kidney Foundation. He participated in the 2015 Philadelphia and New York City Kidney Walk and hosted and performed his Freeway And Friends Benefit concert, which a portion of the profits were donated to the National Kidney Foundation to bring more awareness to kidney disease. “I'm getting involved with The 2017 Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo in Pittsburg to share my story on how cannabis has helped with me kidney disease, as well as become more informed,” said Freeway. "Studies have shown the long-term use of cannabis to be safe. In contrast to many other medicinal drugs, the long-term use of cannabis does not harm stomach, liver, kidneys and heart."

Lindy Snider, daughter of late Comcast Spectator chairman Ed Snider, and a lead Advisor for Greenhouse Ventures, will be one of the 75+ speakers participating in April. Lindy will join three other active investors in the industry to discuss how the cannabis investment landscape has evolved. "The Northeast U.S. medical cannabis market has multiple new states coming online in the near-term, and events like the 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo are critical for professionals seeking entrance into states like Pennsylvania, which operate much differently than most of the west coast states," says Lindy Snider. "I'm particularly excited because of the mix of professional athletes, physicians, universities, and ancillary businesses who are all gathering in support of medical innovation in the cannabis industry."

“The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp at Thomas Jefferson University is proud to support and participate in the 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference,” said Charles V. Pollack, Jr., MD, Director of the Center. “The Lambert Center is the only comprehensive academic resource for education, research, and practice for the therapeutic use of cannabinoids to be based in a US health sciences university. We view the Expo as an opportunity to identify new partners in advancing the science underlying this exciting field.” Following the announcement this past summer of The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp at Thomas Jefferson University, and the $3 million dollar donation it received from Billy Lambert for research in medical cannabis, Dr. Pollack will lead a main stage discussion on The Intersection of Cannabis Education, Research, and Commercialization.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to openly discuss how cannabis has helped me personally, both in my everyday life, as well as throughout the course of my career in the NFL. I look forward to sharing my story with the hopes that it could possibly help others to better understand the cannabis plant and its many uses,” stated former Philadelphia Eagles player Todd Herremans. Todd will be one of several former professional athletes at the 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo representing Athletes for Care – a nonprofit foundation founded by professional athletes to raise awareness for important issues facing both professional athletes and the public at large.

“Philadelphia has the potential to be the medical cannabis capital of the country,” Greenhouse Ventures CEO, Kevin Provost, boldly states. “Philadelphia has a rich history in medical and education innovation backed by a core group of venture-development organizations, angel investors, and research institutions that are transferring their core competencies to the cannabis industry, which is positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in the US medical cannabis market.”

The 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo begins on Friday, April 21st, with an afternoon of cannabis industry training sessions followed by a VIP cocktail party, live entertainment, and a meet and greet with former NFL star, Ricky Williams. Saturday will include a full day of medical cannabis education, professional training workshops, business pitches, and 100 leading cannabis companies exhibiting in the main conference hall. Physicians and Health Care Providers can also purchase tickets to attend a three-hour Medical Cannabis Course and access to TheAnswerPage.com’s medical cannabis CME on-line library for an entire year with option to earn up to 22.5 CME credits.

With Pittsburgh geographically located within a one day drive of 13 legal medical cannabis states and Canada, and this conference taking place a month after the application window closed in Pennsylvania, this is a must attend conference for anyone interested in the Northeast medical cannabis market. Visit http://www.cccregister.com for ticket pricing and information, and further conference details.