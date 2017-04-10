With Floafers, we’ve created the ideal shoe for the fashionably-aware men and women who want to show off their style outdoors and in the office.

Floafers, versatile shoes that combine the style of driving loafers with the utility of slip-resistant water shoes, raised more than $137,000 from backers as its successful crowdfunding campaign concluded on Kickstarter.

“We’re ecstatic with the support we received from more than 1,700 backers during crowdfunding, which helped us raise more than four times our original campaign goal of $30,000,” said Floafers Co-creator Hayes Brumbeloe. “While the vast majority of our backers were from America, we also received support from consumers in Canada, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom – which shows there’s an international market for Floafers, as well.”

With the crowdfunding campaign complete, Brumbeloe says sales of Floafers will continue on the company’s website at http://www.floafers.com – where consumers can pre-order the shoes for delivery in July.

Made for both men and women and available in several colors, Floafers are stylish enough to wear while boating, fishing and enjoying the beach, or when at a restaurant or working in an office. They also make it possible for travelers to enjoy a long weekend getaway with a single, multi-purpose pair of shoes that will work with both day and evening attire.

“With Floafers, we’ve created the ideal shoe for the fashionably-aware men and women who want to show off their style outdoors and in the office,” Brumbeloe said. “Floafers combine the comfort and waterproof EVA foam used in Crocs with a classic loafer style, making them the ideal shoe for recreational activities, or while working on the job at restaurants, retail stores and other job sites.”

Floafers are made of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) foam, an environmentally-friendly material that is lightweight and waterproof. The soles of the shoes are made with scruff-proof and slip-resistant Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) rubber – which makes them ideal for wearing on boats or any kind of wet surface. They also float.

Floafers are ideal for many outdoor activities including:



Boating: sailing, yachting, power-boating, windsurfing, kayaking and canoeing

Fishing: recreational, competitive, deep-sea or weekend anglers

Leisure: Biking and walking, tubing and paddle-boarding

Outdoors: hiking, backpacking and camping

Travel and cruises: resorts, beaches, water parks and pool parties

Golfing

Breathable through a design with strategic vent holes and side gills to allow for fast drying, Floafers are also anti-microbial and odor-resistant.

About Floafers

Floafers is a startup shoe company based in Dallas founded in 2014 by Hayes Brumbeloe and Daniel Rubertone with a mission to produce attractive, stylish and functional shoes for both men and women, with plans to offer a line of children’s shoes. The company’s first line of Floafers have a patented design that includes strategic vent holes and side gills for breathability and fast drying, and are offered in several stylish designs that make Floafers a “lifestyle shoe brand, perfect for any occasion.” For more information, visit https://www.floafers.com/.