CBS ArcSafe®, a leading manufacturer of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear, introduces the SecureConnect™ Remote Operator for Allen-Bradley® CENTERLINE® 2100 Motor Control Centers (MCCs) equipped with SecureConnect, allowing technicians to operate the SecureConnect safety system from up to 300 feet away, well outside the arc-flash boundary.

Designed in cooperation with Rockwell Automation, the 13-pound SecureConnect Remote Operator allows technicians to remotely disconnect an individual plug-in unit or motor control bucket from the CENTERLINE® vertical power bus while the enclosure door is closed and while standing up to 300 feet away. Prior to the introduction of the SecureConnect Remote Operator unit, technicians manually operated the SecureConnect while standing in front of an MCC. However, while the enclosure door provides some protection, distance is safety when it comes to avoiding arc-flash injuries. The new SecureConnect Remote Operator allows the technician to operate the CENTERLINE® optional safety system from up to 50 feet via wired tether or up to 300 feet using CBS ArcSafe’s wireless pendant.

The SecureConnect Remote Operator system is compatible with Allen-Bradley CENTERLINE® 2100 motor control centers with the SecureConnect option. The SecureConnect Remote Operator System’s input voltage is rated at 120–240 V AC/50–60 Hz.

Installation and operation of the SecureConnect Remote Operator system is quick, simple, and does not require any modifications to the existing electrical equipment. This new remote operator is the latest addition to CBS ArcSafe’s line of remote racking and switching solutions for circuit breakers, switchgear, and motor controls, which includes the RRS-2 BE universal remote racking system designed specifically for motor control applications.

As with all CBS ArcSafe products, by enabling automated remote operation from up to 300 feet, CBS ArcSafe increases operator safety by minimizing exposure to harmful voltages and the consequences of arc flash and streamlines maintenance schedules by reducing downtime.

About CBS ArcSafe®

CBS ArcSafe offers the electrical industry’s largest inventory of remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear that do not require modification to existing equipment for operation. All our equipment is manufactured in the U.S. at our Denton, Texas, manufacturing facility. CBS ArcSafe offers 24/7/365 emergency support and is happy to develop custom remote racking and switching solutions for customers. Learn more at CBSArcSafe.com, or call toll-free at 877-4-SAFETY.