Safe-T-Scope360™

Rosco, a leading manufacturer in automotive vision safety, introduces the Safe-T-Scope360™ Surround Camera System to the commercial vehicle market. The 360° camera system has been developed to reduce blind spots and increase safety in the commercial vehicle driving environment. With the proven reliability of Rosco’s Safe-T-Scope® camera series, the new Surround View System offers 360° of coverage utilizing images from 4 cameras installed on the vehicle. Each camera has a 185° field of view that provides optimal coverage and ensures safety with multiple viewing options.

Utilizing a standard LCD backup monitor or a Rosco MOR-Vision™ mirror/monitor, the 360 system provides various views of the bus using custom set triggers. The system can be triggered when the vehicle is in reverse, has an open door, or activates the turn signals. Designed for large vehicles, the Safe-T-Scope360™ is compatible with school buses, ambulances, fire trucks, and other commercial vehicles where conditions demand the highest level of awareness from the operator. Safe-T-Scope360™ provides peace of mind for drivers and fleet managers by reducing collisions with other vehicles, objects, and Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) including pedestrians and cyclists.

In states where laws require systems to detect the presence of students in front or behind a bus, the Safe-T-Scope360™ exceeds the established guidelines. New Jersey’s latest legislation, Abigail’s Law, named after 2-year-old Abigail Kuberiet, who was fatally struck while crossing in front of a bus in 2003, lays the foundation for the using the latest technology to provide safety in the school bus industry.

About Rosco, Inc- Rosco is the largest manufacturer of bus mirrors in North America and is a global leader of automotive vision safety products to the bus and truck marketplace. Founded in Manhattan, New York in 1907 as a safety product manufacturer for automotive and aeronautical markets, Rosco moved to its current location in Queens, New York in 1964. Rosco products are designed and manufactured in the USA and include mission critical driving safety aides such as interior and exterior mirrors, sun visors, backup and side view cameras, video recording, and sensor products. Rosco’s staff has grown to over 250 total employees in facilities totaling 150,000 square feet. Key fleet customers include New York City Transit and Sanitation, the United States Postal Service, UPS, Fed-Ex, National Grid, Con Ed and PSE&G. Distinguished large bus and truck manufacturers installing Rosco product on new vehicles include Navistar / IC Bus, Freightliner/Thomas Bus, Blue Bird, Pierce, Oshkosh, Morgan Olson, JLG, and AM General.