Midwest ENERGY Association

MEA’s Environmental Learning Conference (April 18-20, 2017) in Chicago, Illinois adds two sessions: “Natural Gas Systems 101” and “Electrical Substations 10 and their Environmental Aspects”. Join other natural gas and electric utility and consultant personnel for these industry specific sessions.

Keith Bodger, Nicor Gas will present “Natural Gas Systems 101 and their Environmental Aspects”. Attendees will learn how natural gas systems affect the environment, including storage, transmission and distribution aspects. Bodger will give a practical and informative overview of a natural gas system and how it gets to the burner tip.

Marvin Landeros, ComEd, will provide a summary of the environmental aspects for electrical substations. New environmental challenges facing electrical substations and will look forward to substations of the future.

Other items on the agenda include:



Optional “Aurora MGP Site Tour”

“Kewanee, IL MGP Study” presented by Don Richardson, Ameren IL

“Vapor Intrusion at Former MGP Sites: Do the Petroleum VI Exclusion Criteria Apply?” presented by Aaron J. Christensen, PE, PG, Burns & McDonnell

“Recipe and Mixing Instructions for a Coal Tar Layer Cake: Reactive Cap Design and Installation on the West Branch of the Grand Calumet River, Reaches 6 and 7” presented by Sean Carroll, Haley & Aldrich, Inc. and Dan Sullivan, NiSource, Inc.

Hear from a panel of safety experts

Learn how ComEd protects habitats and pollinators

And more!

The new Natural Gas Systems 101 and Electrical Substations 101 sessions are so highly anticipated that MEA is offering a special discount to attendees from member and non-member utility companies. Get one complimentary registration for an attendee from the same company. Visit midwestenergy.org > events for more information.

For more information, contact Stacey Bonine, staceyb (at) midwestenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x114 or visit http://www.midwestenergy.org to register.

About MEA:

MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. MEA (Midwest ENERGY Association) was founded as a trade association over 100 years ago by distribution utilities, whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, energy delivery companies and their contractors around the globe benefit from MEA's industry learning seminars, operations summits, and other events. Members collaborated to develop EnergyU, the world's premier online training and testing system for gas and electric distribution utilities.