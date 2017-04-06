TrackVia Announces Record Q1 2017 Sales

TrackVia provides business users and IT pros a radically faster, easier and more flexible way to deploy and manage web and mobile-ready applications that streamline critical operational workflows and field processes.

TrackVia, the only true low-code application platform in the cloud, today announced a record sales quarter ending March 31, 2017. Q1 2017 sales increased more than 80 percent over the same period in 2016. The record sales were driven by increased demand from businesses to manage critical operational and field services workflows using mobile devices, as well as more companies migrating away from code-heavy application platforms or rigid BPM software.

“The pace of business is speeding up, so companies are under constant pressure to streamline their critical workflows for faster, greater output and efficiencies,” said Pete Khanna, CEO of TrackVia. “TrackVia provides business users and IT pros a radically faster, easier and more flexible way to deploy and manage web and mobile-ready applications that streamline critical operational workflows and field processes.”

“We decided to partner with TrackVia because their solution not only provided the flexibility we needed to meet the unique and sometimes evolving needs of our projects, but also afforded us with unparalleled visibility and control across our operations and mobile workforce,” said Eric Crozier, CTO at KS Industries, a leading service provider in the energy sector. “With TrackVia, we know exactly what’s going on anywhere, anytime, which helps us dramatically cut project timelines and costs and ensure employee safety and productivity—ultimately enabling us to consistently provide our clients with a high quality of service.”

Unlike other application platforms, TrackVia is the only true low-code platform in the cloud, providing a complete, unified and easy-to-use web and mobile solution that requires virtually no manual coding. TrackVia radically reduces the time, complexity and cost of deploying modern applications that help streamline workflows, cut costs and increase efficiencies. Native mobile app capabilities are integrated into TrackVia’s low-code platform, which also eliminate the need to manage and support separate mobile systems.

Integrated web and mobile applications configured on the TrackVia platform are deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, which provides the full range of enterprise capabilities and cloud environments, including public, private, .GOV and HIPAA. Users can leverage TrackVia to build stand-alone applications or integrate their applications with any third-party system through TrackVia’s easy connectors and modern API.

About TrackVia:

TrackVia is the only true low-code application platform in the cloud that specializes in streamlining and mobilizing critical operational processes and field workflows. The TrackVia platform allows businesses to rapidly create custom web and native mobile applications that unite executives, managers and workers with all their data, processes and collaboration in one environment accessible on any device. More than 800 businesses rely on TrackVia, including Honeywell, Leidos, DIRECTV, Healthways, Brinks and others. Learn more at: http://www.trackvia.com