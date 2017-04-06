Global digital agency Mirum announced today the addition of a new office in Dallas to strengthening its key offering platforms of business transformation, experience design and commerce activation.

Formerly part of the JWT network, Mirum Dallas has strong roots in technology, data security and analytics, and the addition of the Dallas office expands these disciplines for Mirum. Specifically, the increased analytics capabilities add modeling, and round out the analytics needs of the Mirum Shopper business.

The 45-person staff has extensive experience in building digital ecosystems and bringing creative integrated technology to clients, including the United States Marine Corp, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Penzoil and Quaker State.

“From back-end services and website hosting, to data security and data mining, Mirum Dallas brings a high level of talent and expertise to our network,” said Mirum Head of Operations Joyce Zincke. “Adding this group of builders and technologists to the Mirum family will help us grow current client work and attract new business.”

“We are thrilled to become part of Mirum,” said Joe Pineda, VP, Director of Operations, and lead of the Mirum Dallas office. “By aligning our work with digitally-minded contemporaries, we know that we will make what’s next together!”

Mirum is a global digital agency that creates experiences that people want and businesses need. Named a Visionary in the 2016 and 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrants, Mirum helps guide brands in business transformation, experience design, and commerce activation. The agency operates in 24 countries, with more than 47 offices and 2,400 professionals. Mirum is part of the J. Walter Thompson Company and WPP Network. For more information, visit mirumagency.com.