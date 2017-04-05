The single use, individual packets of B (Benzocaine, 20%), L (Lidocaine 4%) and T (Tetracaine 2%) With the Bellus Medical Benzocaine, Lidocaine, and Tetracaine, flexibility along with improving both the patient and provider experience is key.

Bellus Medical, a leader in medical aesthetics, just launched a line of non-invasive, over the counter numbing gels, Benzocaine, Lidocaine, and Tetracaine (B,L,T) packaged in convenient and easy-to-use individual packets.

The single use, individual packets of B (Benzocaine, 20%), L (Lidocaine 4%) and T (Tetracaine 2%), are manufactured according to FDA OTC Drug monograph standards, eliminating the need for a prescription while still providing safe and effective levels of numbing ingredients.

Patients and physicians prefer to use Benzocaine, Lidocaine, or Tetracaine gels because there is no needle or prescription required. The application process is simple and comfortable, and the single use sanitary packets give practices the best in topical anesthetics with a decreased risk of cross contamination.

With the Bellus Medical Benzocaine, Lidocaine, or Tetracaine, flexibility along with improving both the patient and provider experience is key. Each convenience box includes 36 single-use packets: 12 Benzocaine, 12 Lidocaine and 12 Tetracaine, allowing medical practitioners to fit an individual patient’s needs.

“We are excited to offer Benzocaine, Lidocaine, and Tetracaine to our customers,” said Joe Proctor, Bellus Medical President and CEO. “The B, L, and T products provide safety and convenience that our medical partners will enjoy, plus the needle-free application will literally take the sting out of the patient’s experience. This new product offering is just another example of Bellus Medical’s effort to provide customer-focused, innovative technology that improves the overall experience.”

About Bellus Medical

Bellus Medical is an industry leader in medical aesthetics. Our customers are our focus which is why we are committed to providing the highest levels of safety and product efficacy, along with the most innovative technology on the market. Bellus Medical was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

To learn more about Bellus Medical, visit http://www.BellusMedical.com.