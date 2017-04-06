Managed Security Services Now Offered by TSC Advantage

We become an extension of a company's team, removing the administrative and analytic burden of security.

TSC Advantage, a leader in cybersecurity consulting and enterprise risk assessment, announced the launch of a Managed Security Services division to support businesses of all sizes that are challenged to mitigate evolving cyber threats with limited budgets and time.

TSC Advantage will provide vulnerability management solutions that fit clients’ exact needs:

TSC Operated – Full vulnerability management program including design, build, and operation of system; continuous analysis and reporting; TSC Advantage account manager.

TSC Supported – Shared responsibility for vulnerability management including as-needed scans, and analysis by a TSC Advantage security expert.

Customer Managed – Guided implementation using TSC Advantage’s infrastructure.

After a decade providing cybersecurity and intelligence services to the federal government, and enterprise security assessments and consulting to Fortune 500 companies, Managed Security Services is a natural addition to the TSC Advantage suite of solutions. “As trusted advisors, we become an extension of a company’s team, removing the administrative and analytic burden of security,” said Evan London, Director of Technical Solutions at TSC Advantage. “Our Managed Security Services program optimizes investments, prevents and detects threats, and speeds compliance.”

TSC Advantage security experts have thousands of hours of hands-on experience using leading vulnerability management products in commercial and government environments. They provide personal service, rapid response, and custom analysis and recommendations. To learn more about TSC Advantage Managed Security Services, please visit https://tscadvantage.com/solutions/managed-security-services/.

About TSC Advantage

TSC Advantage is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and leader in enterprise security assessments and cybersecurity consulting. Since 2006, government and commercial clients have relied on TSC Advantage to solve evolving cybersecurity challenges. TSC Advantage helped global insurance underwriters pioneer a proactive methodology to assess cyber risk within the U.S. utility and energy sector.

To learn more, visit https://tscadvantage.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.