1 million drivers and millions of connected trucks are part of the MacroPoint Carrier Visibility Network. Obtaining an additional patent for MacroPoint’s real-time tracking technology further validates our position as the leading visibility platform in the industry

MacroPoint, creator of the industry-leading and patented freight visibility platform designed to give shippers and third-party logistics companies (3PLs) real-time visibility into load status, announced today that it has been issued another patent covering its tracking technology. US Patent No. 9,607,283 B1 for “Machine or Group of Machines for Monitoring Location of a Vehicle or Freight Carried by a Vehicle” was issued to MacroPoint by the Patent and Trademark Office on March 28, 2017.

“Obtaining an additional patent for MacroPoint’s real-time tracking technology further validates our position as the leading visibility platform in the industry,” said Bennett Adelson, CEO of MacroPoint. “We take pride in our efforts to continuously innovate freight tracking technology and to provide our customers with the best real-time visibility available.”

The new patent covers a specific system for obtaining the location of a vehicle or freight. This patent is in addition to US Patent 9,429,659 issued to MacroPoint on August 30, 2016, another MacroPoint patent relating to real-time tracking using mobile devices. With these two patents in its portfolio, MacroPoint continues to grow its intellectual property portfolio and provide cutting-edge innovation as part of the industry’s most complete freight visibility system for shippers, brokers and 3PLs.

About MacroPoint

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and founded in 2011, MacroPoint is the provider of a global freight visibility platform for shippers, brokers and third-party logistics companies (3PLs). MacroPoint’s patented, automated load monitoring and tracking software provides real-time load location visibility by using any cell phone, in-cab ELD/GPS device, or trailer and container tracking system. The cloud-based solution enables location monitoring and tracking, delivery monitoring and event notifications, and exception management and predictive analytics capabilities. Integrated with a growing number of TMS systems, MacroPoint automates the entire process by eliminating the need for drivers to check in with dispatchers, and for shippers and brokers to check in with carriers. To date, over 1million drivers and millions of connected trucks are part of the MacroPoint Carrier Visibility Network. Additional information is available at http://www.macropoint.com.