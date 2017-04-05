Two attorneys from international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Atlanta office have been selected for the Fulton County Daily Report’s 2017 “On the Rise” class – Angela F. Ramson, a shareholder in the Litigation Practice, and Sara Deskins Tucker, a shareholder in the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice.

Each year, the Fulton County Daily Report chooses 30 accomplished attorneys under the age of 40 with promising futures in law for its “On the Rise” special edition. The winners will also be recognized at the publication’s Professional Excellence dinner in June.

“Both Angela and Sara continually produce outstanding results both internally for our firm and for our clients,” said Theodore I. Blum, Atlanta managing shareholder. “These women are being recognized not only within their firm with their recent elevations to Shareholder, but by peers in the industry, which is a true testament to all they have achieved. On behalf of Greenberg Traurig’s leadership team, I congratulate Angela and Sara, and thank them for working hard to secure our firm’s future in the capable hands of our next generation of leaders.”

Ramson focuses her practice in the areas of labor and employment and commercial litigation. In her practice, she advises and represents clients in labor and employment matters involving discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, leaves of absence, employee accommodations, wage and hour compliance, and employment agreements. She also counsels and represents clients in commercial litigation involving breach of contract, intellectual property, and other business disputes. Ramson serves as Board Commissioner for the Atlanta Housing Authority and has served as Board Secretary for Center for Black Women’s Wellness.

Tucker concentrates her practice on complex products liability litigation, with a focus on pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. Tucker represents clients in federal and state courts, including multidistrict litigation, consolidated state court litigation, mass torts, consumer class actions, and medical malpractice. She has broad experience crafting scientific challenges to expert testimony, focusing on the interplay of scientific and medical issues. She has served on leadership positions in the Defense Research Institute’s Young Lawyer’s Committee and Drug & Medical Device Committee and regularly speaks at its national seminars.

