Sener Inc, the US-based asset manager, has been awarded a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise business license in China. The license will enable the company to set up an office there under the pilot Free Trade Zone. Sener has long wanted to expand its activities in China. Sener’s intended move into China is in response to the broad pace of economic growth in China and the rising level of affluence. As savers become knowledgeable it believes they will become more willing to invest their money into assets.

The chief constraints have been access, control and manpower. Under the new venture, the plan is to add analysts to research local equities and business development staff. At present, Sener does such research mainly from its US head office.

In the first stage asset-raising will focus on local institutions. The WFOE is based in the Free Trade Zone which brings further advantages. Sener stresses the importance of patience, however. It is not seeking quick returns but looking to build its presence step by step, mindful that, while liberalization is good for the industry, opportunities are evolving fast. The company regards China as much a market for inbound foreign investors looking to participate in the country’s rapid growth as one for domestic investors intent on diversifying internationally – and says they should be treated the same.

Spenser Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Sener Inc, comments:

“While we welcome China’s steady market opening and we’re thrilled to gain our business license in China, we will proceed slowly. It’s important to maintain our investment disciplines and assess opportunities carefully. While the asset management industry there is young and the potential huge, our vow is to avoid short termism and focus on quality.”

Sener Inc is ranked among one of the world's leading index futures and asset management firm. Established in 2007 in the United States of America, Sener offers comprehensive and independent solutions including advisory mandates, a full suite of in-house funds and direct investment opportunities. Uniting over 2000 specialized investment professionals globally, Sener boasts a comprehensive administrative support, state-of-the-art IT systems and excellent risk control protocols. From insight to action, Sener helps its clients better serve their own with more durable portfolios.