EXAIR's new tiny Back Blow Air Nozzle The design of this nozzle prevents blowing chips further into a part, tube or pipe and eliminates any safety hazard created by blowing debris out the far end of a pipe or tube.

EXAIR’s new Model 1004SS Back Blow Air Nozzle has been designed to deliver the smallest, most effective airflow for blowing debris and liquids back out of small pipe or hose inside diameters, channel, bores, holes, internal threads and other internal part features. An array of holes provide a forceful 360 degree airflow to clear out coolant, chips and light oils from machining processes. The design of this nozzle prevents blowing chips further into a part, tube or pipe and eliminates any safety hazard created by blowing debris out the far end of a pipe or tube.

The Model 1004SS Back Blow Air Nozzle has M4 x 0.5 threading and a small profile, allowing it to fit inside openings as small as 1/4″ (6.3mm) and is effective on diameters up to 1″ (25.4mm). It is constructed of type 316 stainless steel to provide durability and superior resistance to corrosion. Sound level is low at 80 dBA and meets OSHA noise requirement 29 CFR 1910.95(a). Installation of this CE compliant nozzle is simplified and a secure fit is assured with flats milled on the body. Since airflow is directed back toward the operator, personal protective equipment is recommended. Chip shields to protect the operator from the exiting debris are available. Extension pipes are stocked in 6″, 12″, 24″ and 36″ to provide necessary reach for cleaning out longer tubes and pipes. Price is $41.