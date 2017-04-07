New HurriBond™ Adhesive & Caulk is Unlike Anything Else Available

Smart Vent Products, Inc., a leader in wet and dry flood-proofing solutions, announced today a new adhesive/caulk product, called HurriBond™, which is unlike anything available in the building and construction world. Made for indoor and outdoor use, HurriBond is sandable, paintable, cures extremely fast and, unlike traditional latex caulk, won’t dry, crack and peel in summer heat. Its VOC-compliant formula provides UV stability and is specifically formulated to offer all weather performance. It even sets up under water! But that’s only half the story. It’s also an amazingly powerful adhesive.

In fact, HurriBond is such a strong adhesive the engineers at Smart Vent Products are constantly coming up with new ways to test its strength. From sealing leaking fish tanks that are full of water to securing two 40lb dumbbells together to even pulling a vehicle with a rope glued together with HurriBond and more! Videos of these remarkable tests can be found here: http://hurribond.com/videos.html

HurriBond was originally developed, and is now the specified adhesive, for installation of Smart Vent Product’s ICC-ES-Certified flood vents and is tied to some of its key performance testing to ensure proper installation. These patented flood vents open and close automatically to allow flood water to passively enter and exit the enclosure - protecting homes and buildings from being destroyed in a flood event. But people quickly realized it is so much better as a caulk or adhesive than anything else on the market, as HurriBond is also formulated for the toughest applications.

“I have never seen anything like HurriBond in all my 15 years as a general contractor,” said Bradley McKeel, president McKeel Works in Dunn, NC. “"It guns easy and smooth and I love the idea that it's for interior and exterior, paintable and sandable. We use it for just about anything we build."

“Every once in a while a new product comes along that turns out to be a game-changer and that’s exactly what HurriBond is,” said Tom Little, vice president of Smart Vent Products, Inc. “If you’ve ever been frustrated with caulk in your bathroom or on the outside of your house that fails after a couple months or a year or are tired of gluing the same thing together over and over, HurriBond is for you.”

For more information about HurriBond go to: http://www.hurribond.com

About SMART VENT PRODUCTS, INC.

Founded in 1997, Smart Vent Products, Inc. is the leading manufacturer of foundation flood venting systems and has an ICC-ES Certified product line with dual-function and insulated engineered models for residential and commercial applications. Smart Vent is providing over 100 million sq. ft. of certified flood protection around the world today. A new division called the Flood Risk Evaluator (http://www.yourfloodrisk.com) was recently born to evaluate and provide detailed reporting to property owners on what can be done to reduce rising NFIP flood insurance premiums. For more information about SMART VENT PRODUCTS, INC., call 1-877-441-8368 or visit http://www.smartvent.com.

