Japan Woodworker.com Redesign Unveiled

Japan Woodworker customers will find online shopping easier on the newly redesigned japanwoodworker.com website Quality and effectiveness of product photos and descriptions were addressed and whenever possible were linked to printed and visual content.

Customers visiting japanwoodworker.com are finding a brand-new website that offers more modern, user-friendly navigation on all devices to access the company’s 5,000 plus quality product line.

“In planning a major redesign of japanwoodworker.com, a number of issues were addressed, including the need for an improved presentation of our quality products, improved navigation and an improved mobile experience, so that regardless of what type of device is used to view japanwoodworker.com, it will be easy to see and be user-friendly, especially during checkout,” president Jody Garrett said. “Easier international shipping is another benefit of the website upgrade.”

Seven top navigation product categories on the homepage offer quick access to hand tools, wood and supplies, power tools, cutlery and kitchen, workshop, outdoors and garden and specials. Customers will also find quick access to current featured sale items, 32 “popular categories” of products, articles and videos, the current catalog, email signup and gift cards. Links to general information about ordering products and about Japan woodworker appear near the bottom of the page, along with links to follow Japan Woodworker on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

“One goal of this redesign, of course, was to improve the way Japan Woodworker products are presented online,” Vince Grlovich, vice president of sales and marketing, said. “Quality and effectiveness of product photos and descriptions were addressed and whenever possible were linked to printed and visual content that will help a customer purchase and/or use the product.”

For more information about Japan Woodworker, visit http://www.japanwoodworker.com, follow at http://www.facebook.com/japanwoodworker, or call (800) 537-7820.