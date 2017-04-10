LHWH Advertising Wins International Award For Outstanding Website

We designed the McLeod Health website to be one that is experienced, not just viewed.

Lesnik Himmelsbach Wilson Hearl Advertising & Public Relations (LHWH) in Myrtle Beach, S.C., received an award for Outstanding Website from the prestigious Web Marketing Association (WMA) for LHWH'S design and development of the new McLeodHealth.org website. LHWH was honored along with an illustrious group of Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) winners that included agencies such as Saatchi & Saatchi, Young & Rubicon, and J. Walter Thompson and companies like Starbucks, GEICO and HBO Entertainment. The IAC Awards highlight the best online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats including online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email and social media.

LHWH designed McLeodHealth.org to drive brand success in a globally connected world. McLeod Health is a network of seven hospitals with more than 8200 employees that serves South Carolina from the Midlands to the Coast and along the border of North and South Carolina. For McLeod Health's new site, LHWH developed a high level user experience that places McLeod's medical excellence at the user's fingertips on any device. The site is elegantly designed, simple to use and intuitive for patients, employees, and potential new personnel to find what they need.

“For our McLeod Health work to be ranked along with Fortune 500 companies is a professionally satisfying honor. Of all the international web awards shows out there, the Internet Advertising Competition is considered one of the best,” said Pat Harris, creative director at LHWH. “We designed the McLeod Health website to be one that is experienced, not just viewed. For mobile, our goal was to take full advantage of mobile device features and how users interact with these devices. Using analytics from McLeod Health's old site, we put all the tools that customers most desired – within a thumb's reach. Essentially creating a 'remote control' for better health, via McLeod Health’s website design and their medical excellence.”

“It's great to see LHWH ranked with the best agencies in the world,” said Andy Lesnik, president and CEO of LHWH. “McLeodHealth.org is one of a dozen highly customized websites we've created recently. It's been a pleasure to see how strong our team has become in designing websites that stack up with the best websites in the world. It just goes to show that great creative work can originate anywhere in the country, including our very own home town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

About the Web Marketing Association

Since 1999, the Web Marketing Association has recognized outstanding online advertising and web development through its Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, honoring work by outstanding companies and individuals. Judging is based on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, use of the medium, and memorability. Judges are carefully selected from across the globe for their professional experience and an in-depth understanding of current state-of-the-art advertising design and technology.

About LHWH

For three decades, LHWH Advertising & Public Relations has been a leading marketing and PR firm in the Carolinas. As a full-service marketing agency that specializes in websites with enhanced user experience and high-end videos, it has represented national, regional and local clients in real estate, golf, tourism, entertainment, restaurants, banking and healthcare. More on the agency's latest work can be found at lhwhadvertising.com.

LHWH's current client list includes McLeod Health, Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing, Burroughs & Chapin, Eggs Up Grill, Founders Group International, Family Kingdom, Hilton Head MLS and other prominent area companies.