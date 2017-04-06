HIMSS Texas HIT Advocacy Day: the Road to Austin - Wednesday, April 12

Healthcare information technology (HIT) professionals from across Texas will fan out at the State Capitol in Austin, Wednesday, April 12 to meet with lawmakers and their staffs and raise awareness for such important issues as telemedicine, cybersecurity, interoperability, and syndromic surveillance.

It’s part of the 5th Annual Texas Healthcare Information Technology Day sponsored by the five Texas chapters (Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock and San Antonio) of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). HIMSS is an international non-profit professional organization playing a leadership role in improving healthcare quality and outcomes through the adoption of innovative information technologies.

For the event, Texas HIMSS is partnering with the Texas Health Information Management Association (TxHIMA) and Texas members of the American Nursing Informatics Association (ANIA).

The day will also feature an afternoon lineup of HIT experts to address pressing issues related to improving access to care, protecting patient records, managing costs and tracking diseases like Zika before they can become a health crisis.

“Telemedicine, cybersecurity and interoperability will take center stage at the State Capitol for Texas HIT Advocacy Day this April 12,“ said Donna Montgomery, DNP, RN-BC, vice president of advocacy for the HIMSS Dallas-Worth chapter. “The goal of our members from the five local Texas HIMSS chapters is to highlight the many ways that healthcare information technology touches patients’ lives and impacts healthcare delivery across Texas.

“Serving as a resource to our lawmakers and the public at large, the multi-billion dollar health information technology industry can play a vital role in helping drive improvements in care delivery, access to care, health outcomes, and costs.”

HIT Forum Open to the General Public

The general public is invited to a free half-day afternoon forum to be held at the Texas Capitol Extension Auditorium:

Planned Agenda of Scheduled Speakers and Panels

1:00 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Telemedicine – Katherine Lusk, ‎CHIM & Exchange Officer at Children’s Health

1:25 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Interoperability – Bill Phillips, Senior Vice President/CIO at University Health System

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Discussion Panel

3:00 p.m. – 3:20 p.m,

Cyber Security – Aaron Miri, CIO/Vice President, Government Relations at Imprivata

3:25 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Syndromic Surveillance – Julie Graves, MD, MPH, PhD

Regional Medical Director, Region 6/5S, Texas Department of State Health Services

In addition, the Texas HIMSS chapters will honor Texas State Senators Judith Zaffarini (D-District 21) and Charles Schwertner (R-District 5) with the Texas Health IT Leadership Award in recognition of leaders who have made significant contributions in the advancement of health IT to improve healthcare in Texas.

About HIMSS

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) is a global, cause based, not-for-profit organization focused on better health through information technology (IT). In North America, HIMSS focuses on health IT thought leadership, education, events, market research, and media services. Founded in 1961, HIMSS North America encompasses more than 64,000 individuals, of which more than two-thirds work in healthcare provider, governmental, and not-for-profit organizations, plus over 640 corporations and 450 not-for-profit partner organizations, that share this cause.