The Founders of Tribenest (http://www.Tribenest.com) – a Houston educational and training platform for entrepreneurs and sales professionals – believe empowering business relationships should be effective, efficient, and fun. That is why Tribenest has partnered with General Number, LLC (http://www.GeneralNumber.com) to equip attendees and vendors of their upcoming Business Development Summit 2017 with the latest technology designed to maximize relationship development and minimize communication barriers. The Summit will take place on April 21 in The Woodlands, TX. Dr. Ivan Misner, Founder and Chairman of BNI – the largest business referral network in the world – will be the keynote speaker. Some of the event's corporate sponsors include Microsoft in The Woodlands, Review It Magazine, WoodlandsHits.com, Synergeant Business Solutions, CWPA Office Products, and Woodlands Event Planners.

General Number's Instant Contact(TM) platform tokenizes any information enabling users to quickly exchange personal data securely within seconds, while preserving individual privacy. Users choose how much they want to share with each new contact. The shared information can be quickly transferred into a database or CRM system and used for relationship building through text marketing, newsletter campaigns, and targeted loyalty programs, just to name a few. The days of lost business cards or hunting for your consumers’ contact information are over! GN’s patent-pending approach stores information on an individual’s phone instead of the cloud, so the risk of being hacked is nearly non-existent.

“We believe that the small business educational event organized by Tribenest is a perfect opportunity for GN to showcase its application benefits for attendees, speakers, and vendors. GN is the fastest and most accurate way to exchange contact data in any venue while giving professionals a powerful and fun tool to customize their interactive content on a mobile device,” says Todd Sagissor, General Number’s VP of Enterprise Solutions.

GN is revolutionizing information exchange in multiple markets such as hospitality, healthcare, conferences and events, nonprofit donations, roadside assistance, and electronic payments. GN’s innovative technology virtually eliminates the inaccuracies and frustration that so often occur in industries relying on person-to-person interaction for quality customer service and the exchange of contact information.

“We plan to introduce our attendees to GN by communicating with its broadcast notifications about speakers and upcoming sessions. Attendees will also be able to exchange contact information with each other in less than 10 seconds without fumbling for business cards,” says James Cooper, Co-Founder of Tribenest. “We’re excited to use GN’s fun raffle feature to put a new spin on door prize giveaways. It will just be a more efficient experience for everyone attending our Summit."

About General Number LLC

General Number LLC is headquartered in Houston, TX. US and international patents are pending for GN’s Instant ContactTM platform, where private and public information can be exchanged easily, accurately, and efficiently. Please join us via the General Number app or at GeneralNumber.com: 713 or GN.

About Tribenest

(http://www.Tribenest.com) Tribenest is an educational platform for growth in personal awareness, business acumen, and relationship skills. By fostering opportunities for individuals to become truly self-aware, we develop creative and abundant mindsets, and build lasting relationships. Active involvement in Tribenest’s education leads to success as the member defines it.