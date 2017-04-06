A new partnership unleashes great opportunities for customers with business critical services who are looking for highly available and performing turnkey cloud hosting in the USA, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Jelastic Inc., the cloud orchestration platform that combines PaaS, Docker containers orchestrator and Elastic VPS offerings in one solution within a single management panel, introduced MassiveGRID LTD. as a new hosting partner with data centers in New York, London and Singapore.

MassiveGRID, a worldwide high-end Service Provider with extended hands-on experience in the fields of hosting, turnkey service solution & development, started cooperation with Jelastic in order to enrich their service portfolio and enter the PaaS business, by offering a scalable, flexible and highly-available application hosting for developers.

“MassiveGRID partnered with Jelastic to provide customers with High Availability on a service level, keeping them out from hardware infrastructure configurations and complex SysAdmin tasks. We are offering pure service access through Jelastic wide portfolio of 100+ applications like WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Magento and many others, currently available through the Marketplace. We are confident that a combination of HA and PaaS is a key to success,” said Bill Stoidis, MassiveGRID’s CEO.

MassiveGRID PaaS offers a peace-of-mind experience to developers and companies who need to host their applications on a reliable platform with all the necessary tools available. Developers can design, develop, run, and manage applications without a need to build and maintain the associated infrastructure. The platform provides automatic scalability, that scales applications vertically and horizontally during load spikes.

Within Jelastic intuitive UI developers receive user-friendly application topology wizard, deployment manager and CI/CD tools integration. One more proof of automation goes ahead with Jelastic Marketplace, that provides a rich set of preconfigured applications for one click installation. The Jelastic ecosystem offers a hassle-free experience to any developer, who will be paying only for the resources consumed.

“We are excited to reinforce Jelastic worldwide presence with high-end service provider MassiveGRID. A new partnership unleashes great opportunities for customers with business critical services who are looking for highly available and performing turnkey cloud hosting in the USA, the United Kingdom, and Singapore,” said Ruslan Synytsky, Jelastic CEO and Co-founder.

MassiveGRID PaaS is initially available through their highly available data centers in New York, London & Singapore and they plan to open even more regions within Jelastic Multi Cloud soon. Customers can experience scalable cloud hosting with MassiveGRID for free during a 14 day trial period.

About Jelastic:

Jelastic is a cloud platform for hosting applications that can be deployed on bare metal hardware or any IaaS. Currently, it is running as public, private and hybrid cloud on top of more than 50 data centers worldwide. The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET and the ability to use custom Docker containers. Jelastic offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools, while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization.

For more information, visit us at https://jelastic.com/

About MassiveGRID:

MassiveGRID is a global service provider, which specializes in high-availability hosting since 2003. It operates in the best datacenters around the globe, in order to provide leading-class services to their customers. MassiveGRID is so confident of its service offering reliability that it commits to a 100% SLA to all its Dedicated Servers & Private Clouds. The Company’s competitive advantage in High-Availability architecture, along with its flexibility to offer any kind of customized solution, in terms of resources, places it in a leading position against competition.

For more information, please visit https://www.massivegrid.com/