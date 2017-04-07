Verdesian Life Sciences is focused on maximizing a crop’s potential by providing it with nutrients in the most efficient, sustainable way possible...

DMG Productions is proud to announce that it will feature Verdesian Life Sciences in an upcoming episode of the highly-acclaimed television series, American Farmer, airing third quarter 2017 on RFD-TV. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30aET on RFD-TV. Check your local listings for more info.

In this segment, American Farmer will educate about Verdesian Life Sciences’ mission to help row crop and specialty crop growers maximize their agricultural investments through the use of patented biological, nutritional, seed treatment and inoculant technologies.

”We are excited to collaborate with a program of the caliber as American Farmer,” said Kenneth Avery, Chief Executive Officer of Verdesian Life Sciences. “At Verdesian, we are committed to being a leader in the development of environmentally sustainable agriculture products. We know that America’s growers care about soil health, water quality and stewardship, and we look forward to showcasing this to the viewers of American Farmer.”

Founded in 2012, Verdesian Life Sciences has quickly become a global leader in plant health and nutrient efficiency. With production and manufacturing facilities strategically located in Pasco, Washington; Kentland, Indiana; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and North Lima, Ohio, Verdesian Life Sciences has the ability to produce and custom blend large-scale or small volume runs of liquid and dry formulations.

“Verdesian Life Sciences is focused on maximizing a crop’s potential by providing it with nutrients in the most efficient, sustainable way possible,” said Robert Sikich, Senior Producer for the American Farmer series. “We look forward to learning more about what Verdesian is doing for the industry.”

About Verdesian Life Sciences:

Verdesian Life Sciences is an industry leader in water quality and sustainability issues, with a portfolio of innovative products providing solutions to an array of environmental challenges. As a 4Rs Nutrient Stewardship partner, Verdesian stands behind best practices that help farmers remain profitable and productive, while reducing environmental impact.

For more information, visit: http://www.vlsci.com or http://www.GroundWork.ag. Follow Verdesian on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter (@Verdesian).

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or contact Robert Sikich at (866) 496-4065 or via email at: Robert(at)AmericanFarmerTV.com.