Ruffalo Noel Levitz, the recognized leader in higher education enrollment and fundraising management solutions, has announced the keynote speakers and the full agenda for its annual Symposium on the Recruitment and Retention of Diverse Students.

Dr. Christopher Howard, president of Robert Morris University (PA) will present “Getting Today’s Diverse Students To and Through College.” Dr. Jim Hundrieser, Associate Managing Principal, Association of Governing Boards of Colleges and Universities, will discuss “Time to Welcome a New Generation.”

The day-and-a-half symposium, which will take place April 25-26 in Chicago, will feature 20 interactive sessions on the latest strategies for recruiting and retaining a diverse student population. Sampling of symposium topics:



Creating a Climate of Transformation: Engaging, Retaining, and Graduating Students of Color

Serving Those Who Have Served Us: Strategies for Enrolling and Retaining Military Students

Engagement and Recruitment of Hispanic Students and Their Families

Nurturing Your International Students

Six Guiding Principles for Retaining Future Graduates of Color

Supporting and Retaining Transfer Students: Moving Toward Completion

The full agenda and registration details are available at http://www.RuffaloNL.com/Symposium.

